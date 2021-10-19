Inside Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale’s pregnancy

Andrea Tate actress Anna is pregnant with her second child. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Is Emmerdale’s Andrea Tate pregnant in real life? Here’s what we know about Anna Nightingale…

Emmerdale viewers have been tuning in to ‘survival week’ on the soap, which at least one character killed off.

During the action-packed episodes, Anna Nightingale’s character Andrea Tate will be seen running for her life after killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) tampered with the abseiling harness’.

But is Anna Nightingale pregnant in real life? Here’s what we know about her family…

Andrea Tate actress Anna Nightingale is pregnant in real life. Picture: ITV

Is Anna Nightingale pregnant in real life?

Yes, Anna is pregnant and she was actually five months along when she filmed the scenes being aired this week.

The star took part in a pregnancy shoot with her daughter Autumn to announce the news.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Andrea revealed how she and fiancé Daren Dixon had to work out the perfect time to tell her little one, explaining: “Autumn’s very vocal and loves to talk to everyone.

“We had to be calculated about when we told her. We knew she’d do something like be in our local shop and say, ‘I’ll have this ice lolly please, and mummy’s having a baby!”

Anna, 30, has since opened up about how she felt filming such intense Emmerdale scenes while expecting a baby.

She told the Mirror: “There were really tough days. Then there were days I felt really empowered and thought, ‘Wow, I’m going to show these episodes to my little one on their 18th birthday’. I’m going to say, ‘Look what mummy did when she was pregnant’!”

Anna - who joined the soap in 2019 - revealed she had to have a consultation with a doctor before filming and also used a stunt double for the falling scenes.

She continued: “Some days I’d wake and feel 110 years old. I’d think, ‘Is this the pregnancy, or just me?’

“I knew the filming was going to be demanding so I prepared myself. I started swimming daily.”

Anna Nightingale has been with her fiancé Daren for ten years. Picture: Instagram

But the storyline definitely took its toll as Anna added: “At one point I had two paramedics on standby feeding me water.

“Everyone was looking out for me but I was like, ‘It’s OK!’.”

Who is Anna Nightingale’s husband?

Anna is engaged to her partner Daren Dixon, and the pair are already parents to daughter Autumn, four.

Anna and Daren have been together for a decade and have been engaged for seven years, but are yet to set a date for their wedding.

Anna’s Emmerdale co-star Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Metcalfe, is also pregnant and with her EastEnders star boyfriend Toby-Alexander Smith, 30.