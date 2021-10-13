Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders to join up in first ever soap crossover story

Emmerdale, Corrie and EastEnders will air a crossover story. Picture: ITV/BBC

The British soaps will be joining up for the first time in history with an extra special storyline.

The country’s best-loved soaps will be joining up for a very special reason this week - all in aid of climate change.

Casualty, Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Holby City and Hollyoaks have all filmed scenes which reference one another’s soaps.

This means viewers will get to see their favourite TV characters pop up in their rival soaps in a bid to spread awareness of climate change.

EastEnders will be joining up with other British soaps. Picture: BBC

Kicking off on November 1, the week will see a Hollyoaks character pop up in Walford while villagers of the Chester soap will learn about events at Holby City.

As well as this, a social media video featuring two Emmerdale residents will be shown to Coronation Street characters.

One of the Doctors characters will also appear on the cobbles of Coronation Street, while residents in The Woolpack will discuss Casualty.

Despite usually battling for ratings, EastEnders and Corrie will also pair up when a social media clip from Weatherfield is shown in The Queen Vic.

Sharon Marshall appeared on This Morning to announce the news, spilling the details to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

"It's the first time it's ever been done,” she said.

“In November, we're going to be having the world's first soap crossover. Now for the first time, all five British soaps - and our continuing dramas - they're all going to come together and tell the same story at the same time. That story is going to be climate change."

She continued: "All of these people have been talking about it in secret for months and months to make this work and what they're each going to do is film a scene, have a reference that is going to cover a different aspect of climate change and - this is the fun bit - a soap first.

Coronation Street will join with their rivals in aid of climate change. Picture: ITV

"You're going to see all the programmes do a nod to the other and characters will start popping up from one soap in another soap on screen. That has never been done before."

The soap expert added: "Never before have all five soaps and both continuing dramas come together and united in telling one story. And we certainly haven't seen characters pop up in other shows before. This is a real treat for our audience, whilst also allowing us to get across a very important message.”

It starts on Monday, 1 November, which is the same week as World Leaders meet to discuss the climate crisis at the COP26 conference.

Emmerdale’s Executive Producer, Jane Hudson, came up with the idea, saying: “Never before have all five soaps and both continuing dramas come together and united in telling one story.

“And we certainly haven't seen characters pop up in other shows before. This is a real treat for our audience, whilst also allowing us to get across a very important message.”