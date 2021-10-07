Coronation Street fans recognise Seb's dad as ex-EastEnders star Stephen Lord

Seb's dad in Coronation Street used to be on EastEnders. Picture: ITV/BBC

Coronation Street fans noticed Seb’s dad used to be Jay's dad on EastEnders.

There was a new arrival on Coronation Street this Wednesday as Seb Franklin’s dad Tez turned up unannounced.

But Corrie fans were quick to recognise Abi Franklin’s ex Tez as actor Stephen Lord who previously had a major role in EastEnders.

Back in 2007, Stephen played Jase Dyer, who was the dad of Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

Tez is played by Stephen Lord on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: "It's Jase from EastEnders!”

"It’s Jay's dad from eastenders,” said another while a third said: "Did he used to be in Eastenders or something??"

A fourth asked: "Abi's ex looks familiar! Anyone recognise him?"

Stephen was in Walford for a year and his character some major storylines including his romance with Dawn Swann (Kara Tointon) and being caught up in a criminal gang.

The latter led to his tragic death in 2008 on the eve of his wedding when he was stabbed by evil Terry Bates (Nicholas Ball).

It all started when Jase and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) arrived back at their flat to find Terry and his men wielding baseball bats, having kidnapped Jay.

While Jase and Billy managed to save Jay, Jase was brutally beaten up while Billy hid in the bathroom.

Jase was then fatally stabbed by Terry, while Dawn found out about his death on their wedding day.

Stephen Lord played Jase in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Back on Coronation Street, it seems as though Tez is going to be part of a storyline to bring down the killer of his son Seb.

Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) has been desperate down Abi and went to her old estate with a picture of her.

But he came across her ex Tez and broke the news to him that Seb was dead.

It was then hinted that Tez was in cahoots with Abi to get revenge on Seb’s murderer.

Meanwhile, Stephen also played Dominic Meak in the Channel 4 comedy drama series, Shameless, between 2012 and 2013.

He was also in Casualty between 2010-11 playing the abusive husband of nurse Kirsty Clements (played by Lucy Gaskell).