Inside Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor's marriage to famous husband Mark Letheren

Georgia Taylor is married to actor Mark Letheren. Picture: Instagram

Soap stars Georgia Taylor and Mark Letheren have been together for more than 10 years.

We love it when two actors have their very own love story, and that’s exactly what’s happened for Georgia Taylor and Mark Letheren.

Coronation Street fans will know Georgia for playing Toyah Battersby in the soap, while Mark, 50, played journalist Simon Kitson in police drama The Bill.

He also starred as counsellor Ben Harding in BBC One's Casualty.

Georgia and Mark met on the set of Casualty in 2008. Picture: Instagram

But off screen, the pair met on the set of Casualty back in 2008 and have been together ever since.

They recently took a trip to the Lake District and shared some sweet pictures from the getaway.

"All of the weather and all of the walks. With my one @markletheren #thelakes,” Georgia wrote alongside a selfie of the pair.

Mark, 50, made his debut in The Bill in 1993 before he starred in the film Restoration in 1995 alongside Robert Downey Jr.

He has also starred in shows such as Wycliffe, A Touch of Frost, Wire in the Blood and Silent Witness, while the star is also a photographer.

Georgia Taylor and her husband Mark Letheren with their acting friends. Picture: Instagram

As for Georgia, she attended the Willpower Youth Theatre in Wigan.

She first played Toyah Battersby in 1997 with the rest of her family, Leanne, Les and Janice, before quitting the soap in 2003.

Her character was born as the result of a fling between Janice Lee and Ronnie Clegg but she was raised by Les Battersby along with Les's daughter Leanne (Jane Danson).

She left after finding out that her boyfriend John Arnley had cheated on her with her best friend Maria Sutherland.

Georgia and Mark have been together for 13 years. Picture: Instagram

In 2007, the star then went on to play Ruth Winters in Casualty alongside her now-husband and was series regular until 2011.

In 2016, Georgia reprised her role as Toyah and returned to the cobbles on Christmas Day.

She made a dramatic return when it was revealed that she had left her husband of five years Toby Chapman for Peter Barlow.

Her other roles include Where the Heart Is, New Street Law, Lilies, Red Cap, Life on Mars, Lewis and Midsomer Murders.