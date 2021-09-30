How Coronation Street viewer saved Sue Nicholls’ life after spotting symptom on the soap

Sue Nicholls has played Audrey Roberts for more than 30 years. Picture: ITV/Alamy

One Corrie fan saved the Audrey Roberts legend's life after seeing a mole on her shoulder.

Sue Nicholls has been on our screens for years, making her Coronation Street debut back in 1979.

And while she has built up a huge following over the years, one particular fan has a close connection to Sue.

In fact, Coronation Street viewer Anna Bianconi-Moore saved Sue’s life after she spotted an unusual mole on the actor’s shoulder.

Audrey Roberts in a Coronation Street legend. Picture: ITV

The nurse worked in the dermatology clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and had just returned home from a shift when she put Corrie on.

At the time, Audrey was enjoying a romance with Lewis Archer (Nigel Havers) and wearing a sleeveless nightgown.

While watching this scene, Anna noticed the large mole on Sue’s shoulder.

She told the Daily Mail in 2012: “I noticed it was irregular in shape and had at least three different colours.

“These are two of the red-flag signals that distinguish the most deadly form of skin cancer – malignant melanoma. I was obviously incredibly worried for Sue, and felt I needed to do something."

Anna got in touch with ​​the show’s medical team via email and expressed her concerns.

She continued: “I wrote that I had observed a sinister-looking lesion and suggested that Sue should see a specialist, sooner rather than later, as it may require urgent attention.”

Sue was then referred to a skin cancer specialist and a consultant plastic surgeon, who removed the mole after noticing it had grown.

Sue Nicholls has been on Coronation Street since 1979. Picture: Alamy

It was then discovered that the mole had turned into melanoma.

According to the NHS, melanoma, also called malignant melanoma, is a type of skin cancer. The first sign of melanoma is often a new mole or a change in the appearance of an existing mole.

Sue was given the all clear by her doctor and was able to find Anna and invite her to the Corrie.

The actor said it was ‘so important to her’ to thank her in person, telling the Daily Mail: “She is such a kind, conscientious and clever lady. I wouldn’t have done anything about my mole had she not got in touch – it was just a freckle, and I’d had it for ever.

“I’m a great believer in fate and in this case it was a positive fate that Anna happened to be watching that particular episode that evening.”