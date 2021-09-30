How Coronation Street viewer saved Sue Nicholls’ life after spotting symptom on the soap

30 September 2021, 08:39

Sue Nicholls has played Audrey Roberts for more than 30 years
Sue Nicholls has played Audrey Roberts for more than 30 years. Picture: ITV/Alamy

One Corrie fan saved the Audrey Roberts legend's life after seeing a mole on her shoulder.

Sue Nicholls has been on our screens for years, making her Coronation Street debut back in 1979.

And while she has built up a huge following over the years, one particular fan has a close connection to Sue.

In fact, Coronation Street viewer Anna Bianconi-Moore saved Sue’s life after she spotted an unusual mole on the actor’s shoulder.

Audrey Roberts in a Coronation Street legend
Audrey Roberts in a Coronation Street legend. Picture: ITV

The nurse worked in the dermatology clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and had just returned home from a shift when she put Corrie on.

At the time, Audrey was enjoying a romance with Lewis Archer (Nigel Havers) and wearing a sleeveless nightgown.

While watching this scene, Anna noticed the large mole on Sue’s shoulder.

She told the Daily Mail in 2012: “I noticed it was irregular in shape and had at least three different colours.

“These are two of the red-flag signals that distinguish the most deadly form of skin cancer – malignant melanoma. I was obviously incredibly worried for Sue, and felt I needed to do something."

Anna got in touch with ​​the show’s medical team via email and expressed her concerns.

She continued: “I wrote that I had observed a sinister-looking lesion and suggested that Sue should see a specialist, sooner rather than later, as it may require urgent attention.”

Sue was then referred to a skin cancer specialist and a consultant plastic surgeon, who removed the mole after noticing it had grown.

Sue Nicholls has been on Coronation Street since 1979
Sue Nicholls has been on Coronation Street since 1979. Picture: Alamy

It was then discovered that the mole had turned into melanoma.

According to the NHS, melanoma, also called malignant melanoma, is a type of skin cancer. The first sign of melanoma is often a new mole or a change in the appearance of an existing mole.

Sue was given the all clear by her doctor and was able to find Anna and invite her to the Corrie.

The actor said it was ‘so important to her’ to thank her in person, telling the Daily Mail: “She is such a kind, conscientious and clever lady. I wouldn’t have done anything about my mole had she not got in touch – it was just a freckle, and I’d had it for ever.

“I’m a great believer in fate and in this case it was a positive fate that Anna happened to be watching that particular episode that evening.”

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Graeme Hawley and has been married to Elianne Byrne since 2008

Inside Coronation Street star Graeme Hawley’s marriage to ex-Emmerdale actress Elianne Byrne
Coronation Street has recast Max Platt

Coronation Street fans shocked as Max Turner 'changes overnight'
How old is Ken Barlow in Coronation Street?

How old is Coronation Street's William Roache and what is his net worth?
Barbara Knox has played Rita in Coronation Street for decades

How old is Rita from Coronation Street? And how long has Barbara Knox been on the soap?
Norris Cole has passed away in Coronation Street

Is Norris Cole from Coronation Street dead and what happened to him?

Trending on Heart

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?
Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?
Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?
Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?
Squid Game sees players risk their lives to play deadly games in the quest for money

Who survives in Squid Game?

Holly Willoughby looked casual and chic for the forest special of This Morning

Holly Willoughby outfit today: Where to buy her forest boots, jacket and hat

Celebrities

One mum has revealed her parenting hack

'I charge my 7-year-old son rent and bills to teach him the value of money'

Lifestyle

There are 21 episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there and how long is it on for?
Married at First Sight UK is set to finish in October

When does Married at First Sight UK 2021 finish?

Emmerdale viewers think Joe Tate will return

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Joe Tate return twist

Tom Parker has spoken of his fears that he'll miss his hospital appointment amid the petrol shortage

The Wanted's Tom Parker fears he'll miss hospital appointment amid petrol shortage

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared a pregnancy update

Stacey Solomon says she thought daughter 'would be here now' as she shares pregnancy update

Celebrities

Anna Martin Maxwell has starred in many TV shows

Who is Anna Martin Maxwell? Hollington Drive actor's age, career and net worth
Hollington Drive is not a real place

Is ITV's Hollington Drive a true story?