How old is Ken Barlow from Coronation Street? Everything you need to know about actor Bill Roache

How old is Ken Barlow in Coronation Street? Picture: ITV

What is Ken Barlow's age in Coronation Street and how long has he been in the soap?

Ken Barlow is one of the most iconic Coronation Street characters of all time.

Played by actor Bill Roache, Ken has been at the centre of some of the biggest storylines that Corrie has ever seen - including four marriages, plenty of affairs and the sad loss of his wife Deirdre.

But how old is Ken Barlow and what do we know about actor Bill Roache? Find out everything…

How old is Ken Barlow in Coronation Street?

Ken Barlow is thought to have been born on 9 October 1939, which would make him 80-years-old.

Actor Bill Roache is actually 87 and was born on 25 April 1932.

Ken Barlow has been on Coronation Street since 1960. Picture: PA Images

How long has Ken Barlow been on Coronation Street?

Ken was created by Tony Warren as one of Coronation Street's original characters and debuted in the soap's first episode on 9 December 1960.

December 2010 marked Ken's 50th anniversary on-screen, and he is listed in the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving male television star in a continuous role.

Back in 1999, Bill was also awarded the British Soap Awards Lifetime Achievement Award for his role as Ken.

What else do we know about Bill Roache?

In real life, Nottingham born Bill joined the British Army in 1953 but left in 1956 with the rank of captain.

After leaving the army, Bill tried his hand at acting and appeared in various stage productions before joining Corrie in 1960.

Nowadays, father-of-five Bill lives in Wilmslow, Cheshire. He and his first wife Anna Cropper had two children, Linus and Vanya before their divorce in 1974.

Bill then went on to marry his second wife, Sara McEwan Mottram, in 1978 but she died suddenly on 7 February 2009 at their home at the age of 58.

With Sara, he had three more children - a daughter named Verity and a younger son, James.

The pair’s second daughter Edwina, died at 18 months in 1984, while Bill’s eldest daughter Vanya died on 2 March 2018, aged 50.

