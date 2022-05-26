Coronation Street star Ellie Leach''s life away from Faye Windass - including boyfriend and co-star cousin

26 May 2022, 09:06

Ellie Leach plays Faye Windass in Coronation Street
Ellie Leach plays Faye Windass in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

Where is Coronation Street’s Ellie Leach from and what else do we know about the Faye Windass star?

Coronation Street stars will know Ellie Leach for playing Faye Windass in the soap since 2011.

She was first introduced as a potential adoptive child for Anna and Eddie Windass and has been part of some big storylines in the past, including falling pregnant at the age of 12 and keeping it secret from her family.

But who is Ellie Leach and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

Ellie Leach is 21-years-old
Ellie Leach is 21-years-old. Picture: Instagram

How old is Ellie Leach?

Ellie is 21-years-old and was born on 15 March 2001.

She was born in Bury, Greater Manchester and went to Fairfield High School for Girls.

As well as having a younger sister called Daisy, Ellie is a cousin of Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster in Coronation Street.

What else has Ellie Leach been in?

Ellie started her career by starring in adverts for Staples and McDonald's.

In 2009, she also appeared in the film A Boy Called Dad, before starring in an episode of Moving On as Stacy.

Who is Ellie Leach’s boyfriend?

Away from the Cobbles Ellie is happily loved up with her boyfriend Reagan Pettman.

The couple got together in July 2018 and often share cute photos of one another on social media.

Reagan is an actor, model, influencer and dancer, with Ellie sharing a sweet Instagram post about her boyfriend last year.

She said last year: "happy birthday to you, I love you more than you could ever imagine, you are so special to me and I’m so lucky that you are mine."

More recently, she shared a sweet photo of the pair cuddling up, as she wrote: "thank you for being my best friend and the love of my life all in one. thank you for protecting me, for never judging me and for always understanding me even when it is difficult. i love you always ❤️."

Reagan also gushed over his girlfriend on her big day, writing: "Happy Birthday to my amazing girlfriend Ellie I love you so much and can’t wait to see you and make more memories xxx."

