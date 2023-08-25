Coronation Street and Emmerdale to face schedule changes next week

25 August 2023, 13:13

Dan is sentenced to eight years on Emmerdale

By Hope Wilson

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been pulled from TV schedules.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street are set to face schedule changes.

Both soaps will be airing at different times next week, as well as being taken off air completely for one day.

This is due to the National Television Awards and Rugby World Cup being shown on ITV.

Here is the soap schedule for the week beginning Monday 4th September.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days
Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days. Picture: ITV

When are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on TV this week?

Monday 4th September- Emmerdale will air at 7:30pm and Coronation Street will air at 8pm.

Tuesday 5th September- Emmerdale will be on for an hour, beginning at 7pm. It will then be followed by the National Television Awards at 8pm.

Wednesday 6th September: Emmerdale and Coronation Street will air at their normal times, 7:30pm and 8pm respectively.

Thursday 7th September: There will be no Emmerdale, however Coronation Street will be on for an hour, starting at 9pm.

Friday 8th September: Neither Emmerdale nor Coronation Street will be on TV as ITV will be showing the Rugby World Cup game between France and New Zealand.

Coronation Street will not be on TV on Friday
Coronation Street will not be on TV on Friday. Picture: ITV

This news comes after Emmerdale revealed they would be tackling a harrowing rape storyline in upcoming episodes.

Fans will see Lydia Dingle experience this awful assault after her former boyfriend Craig Reed visits the Dales.

Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed will be at the centre of Emmerdale in the coming weeks
Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed will be at the centre of Emmerdale in the coming weeks. Picture: ITV

Speaking of acting out this sensitive topic, actress Karen Blick who plays Lydia said:

"Lydia’s rape is one of the most important and sensitive stories I have been part of during my time in Emmerdale.

"The research, preparation and aftermath of this story has been challenging and eye opening for me.

"One in four women have been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult, and after reading this statistic I found myself standing in the canteen at ITV looking around as that figure really shocked me."

Lydia Dingle has been in Emmerdale since 2016
Lydia Dingle has been in Emmerdale since 2016. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street has also seen its fair share of drama recently, with Tyrone discovering his birth mother Cassie was still alive.

This new character is played by actress Claire Sweeney, who spoke of her excitement around joining the soap:

"I never dreamed Corrie. Iain [Macleod, Corrie executive producer] has given me a chance.

"It just takes that one person to believe in you and go 'yeah, you can do it. Give her a chance.' And I'm so grateful for that."

Read more:

Holly made a surprise early return to This Morning on Friday 25th August.

When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning?

Audience ratings across Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Eastenders are at an all-time low.

Soap stars face axe as Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale bosses make cuts

Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed have a complicated past

What happened between Lydia and Craig in Emmerdale?

Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back with a brand new TV show

Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix new travel show explained

Caleb Miligan has a dark past

Who plays Caleb Miligan in Emmerdale and when did he arrive in the village?

You could be eligible for a Winter Fuel Payment if you were born on or before 25th September 1957.

Millions of Brits to receive £600 boost to help with energy bills

Brand new Paddington stamps have been revealed

Paddington Bear stamps released by Royal Mail for 65th anniversary

The chief executive of Wilko thanked staff for all their hard work.

Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know, from shop closures to administration

Royal Mail posties have revealed why they rarely wear trousers.

Posties reveal why they always wear shorts whatever the weather

A surge in standing charges and lack of government support will leave families worse off this winter.

Energy price cap 2023: Are energy prices going up this winter?

There are list of licence plates due to be banned in the UK

DVLA reveal list of banned licence plates

Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis were married earlier this week

Inside Faye Brookes' whirlwind romance as Coronation Street star gets married

Mark Wright shares his luxury home with wife Michelle Keegan.

Mark Wright unveils incredible Ibiza-inspired swimming pool at £3.5m Essex mansion

Love Island star's Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are worth millions.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's net worth following At Home With The Furys

The woman, 34, underwent the surgery at the Churchill Hospital, which is part of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Woman 'over the moon' after receiving sister's womb in first UK transplant of its kind

Vicky has been struggling with pain, depression and insomnia for years due to her periods.

Vicky Pattison comforted by fans as she's finally given 'severe' health diagnosis

Shoppers have been warned of fake Wilko sites

Wilko shoppers warned about fake websites scamming customers

Sue Cleaver has revealed the secret to her weightloss

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver shares simple change that led to recent weight loss

Scarlett Moffatt welcomed baby Jude into the world eight weeks ago.

Scarlett Moffatt slams mum-shamers after sharing snap of baby Jude wearing a hat indoors

Lawyer Nasir Hafezi said not paying your licence fee could lead to prison.

Lawyer reveals whether you can you go to prison for not paying TV Licence

