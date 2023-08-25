Coronation Street and Emmerdale to face schedule changes next week

Dan is sentenced to eight years on Emmerdale

By Hope Wilson

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been pulled from TV schedules.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emmerdale and Coronation Street are set to face schedule changes.

Both soaps will be airing at different times next week, as well as being taken off air completely for one day.

This is due to the National Television Awards and Rugby World Cup being shown on ITV.

Here is the soap schedule for the week beginning Monday 4th September.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days. Picture: ITV

When are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on TV this week?

Monday 4th September- Emmerdale will air at 7:30pm and Coronation Street will air at 8pm.

Tuesday 5th September- Emmerdale will be on for an hour, beginning at 7pm. It will then be followed by the National Television Awards at 8pm.

Wednesday 6th September: Emmerdale and Coronation Street will air at their normal times, 7:30pm and 8pm respectively.

Thursday 7th September: There will be no Emmerdale, however Coronation Street will be on for an hour, starting at 9pm.

Friday 8th September: Neither Emmerdale nor Coronation Street will be on TV as ITV will be showing the Rugby World Cup game between France and New Zealand.

Coronation Street will not be on TV on Friday. Picture: ITV

This news comes after Emmerdale revealed they would be tackling a harrowing rape storyline in upcoming episodes.

Fans will see Lydia Dingle experience this awful assault after her former boyfriend Craig Reed visits the Dales.

Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed will be at the centre of Emmerdale in the coming weeks. Picture: ITV

Speaking of acting out this sensitive topic, actress Karen Blick who plays Lydia said:

"Lydia’s rape is one of the most important and sensitive stories I have been part of during my time in Emmerdale.

"The research, preparation and aftermath of this story has been challenging and eye opening for me.

"One in four women have been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult, and after reading this statistic I found myself standing in the canteen at ITV looking around as that figure really shocked me."

Lydia Dingle has been in Emmerdale since 2016. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street has also seen its fair share of drama recently, with Tyrone discovering his birth mother Cassie was still alive.

This new character is played by actress Claire Sweeney, who spoke of her excitement around joining the soap:

"I never dreamed Corrie. Iain [Macleod, Corrie executive producer] has given me a chance.

"It just takes that one person to believe in you and go 'yeah, you can do it. Give her a chance.' And I'm so grateful for that."

Read more: