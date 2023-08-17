Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles

17 August 2023, 16:19 | Updated: 17 August 2023, 16:22

Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles
Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles. Picture: ITV/ Instagram/ Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Inside Claire Sweeney's personal life, from relationships to children as she joins cast of Coronation Street.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Claire Sweeney has joined the cast of Coronation Street, playing Cassandra 'Cassie' Plummer, daughter of Evelyn Plummer and biological mother of Tyrone Dobbs.

The actress, TV presenter and West End star was previously best known for her role in Brookside, but went on to appear in a variety of roles.

Claire revealed in April 2023 that she had been cast in the hit ITV soap, and her mysterious character appears to be making an impact already.

As she returns to our screens, here's everything you need to know about Claire Sweeney from her age to her partner and other roles.

Claire Sweeney stars as Cassandra 'Cassie' Plummer in Coronation Street
Claire Sweeney stars as Cassandra 'Cassie' Plummer in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

How old is Claire Sweeney?

Claire Sweeney was born in Walton, Liverpool, on 17th April 1971.

She is 52-years-old.

Claire Sweeney and her former fiancé Daniel Riley pictured in London, 2013
Claire Sweeney and her former fiancé Daniel Riley pictured in London, 2013. Picture: Getty

What else has Claire Sweeney been in?

Claire Sweeney is best known for playing Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside between 1991 and 2003.

The actress went on to star on the West End, playing Roxie Hart in Chicago, Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls and Velma Von-Tussle in the UK tour of Hairspray.

Between 2003 and 2005 Claire was a Loose Women panelist and in 2004 appeared on the first series of Strictly Come Dancing.

People will also recognise Claire from hosting 60 Minute Makeover between 2004 and 2006.

Throughout her career, she has also appeared in episodes of Holby City, Benidorm, Doctors and Merseybeat.

Claire Sweeney celebrates Mother's Day with her son, Jaxon
Claire Sweeney celebrates Mother's Day with her son, Jaxon. Picture: Claire Sweeney/Instagram

Is Claire Sweeney married?

Claire Sweeney is not married and is currently single.

She was previously engaged to Daniel Reilly, however, they split in 2015.

Claire recently opened up about dating again, telling OK! magazine: "I’m open to dating but at the moment I’m so busy with Jaxon [her son] and Corrie and everything else.

"If I met someone amazing then that would be lovely but it’s out of my hands."

Does Claire Sweeney have any children?

Claire has one son, eight-year-old Jaxon, who she shares with her ex-fiancé Daniel Reilly.

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

TV & Movies

Eastenders bosses have confirmed the date of Cindy Beale's return.

EastEnders confirms date of Cindy Beale's shock return to Walford

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis reveals best cards to use abroad

Martin Lewis reveals best cards to use abroad

Showbiz

Claire Sweeney has joined the cast of Coronation Street

Is Claire Sweeney in Coronation Street? Her new role explained

Celebrities

Christine McGuinness responded to a curious follower on Instagram.

Christine McGuinness 'not allowed' to share photos of kids since Paddy McGuinness split

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The chief executive of Wilko thanked staff for all their hard work.

Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know, from shop closures to administration

Shopping

A Reddit user told the story of her being banned from attending her father's wedding

Dad bans 17-year-old daughter from 'no children' wedding

Lifestyle

Michael Parkinson wife and children: Inside his family life

Michael Parkinson wife and children: Inside his family life

Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following 'brief illness'

Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following 'brief illness'

Evanna Lynch played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch reveals secret nine-year-relationship with co-star

Tony Audenshaw has been on our screens for decades

Tony Audenshaw: Inside his real life away from Emmerdale

Celebrities

Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?

Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

The DIY queen flaunts her incredible kitted-out utility room on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon reveals huge utility room with in-built appliances and stunning decor

Celebrities

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 make?

The new mum has clapped back at cruel trolls on Instagram.

Scarlett Moffatt snaps back at trolls who criticised her parenting choices

Celebrities

The money-saving guru has warned drivers to shop around.

Martin Lewis' warning to drivers renewing their car insurance

Money

Stacey Solomon George at Asda collection: First look at homeware range

Stacey Solomon Asda collection: First look at homeware range and release date

Want to pop to the supermarket? Here’s when they will be open on August Bank Holiday.

August Bank Holiday supermarket opening times including Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Sainsbury's

Lifestyle

Jonnie Irwin regularly shares health updates

Jonnie Irwin health latest: How is he now?

Iceland have announced further store closures

Full list of Iceland stores that are closing for good

News