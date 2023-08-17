Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles

Picture: ITV/ Instagram/ Getty

By Alice Dear

Inside Claire Sweeney's personal life, from relationships to children as she joins cast of Coronation Street.

Claire Sweeney has joined the cast of Coronation Street, playing Cassandra 'Cassie' Plummer, daughter of Evelyn Plummer and biological mother of Tyrone Dobbs.

The actress, TV presenter and West End star was previously best known for her role in Brookside, but went on to appear in a variety of roles.

Claire revealed in April 2023 that she had been cast in the hit ITV soap, and her mysterious character appears to be making an impact already.

As she returns to our screens, here's everything you need to know about Claire Sweeney from her age to her partner and other roles.

Claire Sweeney stars as Cassandra 'Cassie' Plummer in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

How old is Claire Sweeney?

Claire Sweeney was born in Walton, Liverpool, on 17th April 1971.

She is 52-years-old.

Claire Sweeney and her former fiancé Daniel Riley pictured in London, 2013. Picture: Getty

What else has Claire Sweeney been in?

Claire Sweeney is best known for playing Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside between 1991 and 2003.

The actress went on to star on the West End, playing Roxie Hart in Chicago, Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls and Velma Von-Tussle in the UK tour of Hairspray.

Between 2003 and 2005 Claire was a Loose Women panelist and in 2004 appeared on the first series of Strictly Come Dancing.

People will also recognise Claire from hosting 60 Minute Makeover between 2004 and 2006.

Throughout her career, she has also appeared in episodes of Holby City, Benidorm, Doctors and Merseybeat.

Claire Sweeney celebrates Mother's Day with her son, Jaxon. Picture: Claire Sweeney/Instagram

Is Claire Sweeney married?

Claire Sweeney is not married and is currently single.

She was previously engaged to Daniel Reilly, however, they split in 2015.

Claire recently opened up about dating again, telling OK! magazine: "I’m open to dating but at the moment I’m so busy with Jaxon [her son] and Corrie and everything else.

"If I met someone amazing then that would be lovely but it’s out of my hands."

Does Claire Sweeney have any children?

Claire has one son, eight-year-old Jaxon, who she shares with her ex-fiancé Daniel Reilly.

