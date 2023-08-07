Coronation Street: Is Lucy Fallon returning as Bethany Platt?

Lucy Fallon starred as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Is Lucy Fallon returning to play Bethany Platt in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, 27, first burst onto our screens as Bethany Platt back in 2015.

After tackling heartbreaking storylines involving child grooming and exploitation, the actress chose to leave the soap in 2020 to pursue other opportunities.

After a three year break she is reportedly set to return to the cobbles and reprise her iconic role later this year.

But will Lucy Fallon be going back to Coronation Street and are there any Bethany Platt spoilers? Here is everything we know so far.

Lucy Fallon is set to return to Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

The Sun report that bosses at Coronation Street are keen for Lucy to return to the soap.

A TV source said: "Lucy is one of soap’s most talented actresses who won lots of awards for her powerful portrayal of Bethany’s grooming storyline.

"She was destined for big things and everyone was sad to see her go but the door was always going to be left open for someone of her calibre and popularity.

"Bosses reached out to her a few weeks ago about the possibility of coming back, and told her everything they’d planned for Bethany if she agreed."

They went on: "She discussed it with her boyfriend, and family, because she’s a mum now with a baby.

"Once they’d talked about childcare, and how best to juggle it all, she was able to say she’d love to return."

Lucy Fallon joined Coronation Street in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Bethany Platt is the daughter of Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) who discovered she was pregnant with her aged 13.

Lucy is the third actress to play Bethany and has been involved in a range of emotional storylines including bullying and grooming.

In 2017 she won the Best Actress award at the Inside Soap Awards, Outstanding Serial Drama Performance at the 2018 National Television Awards and Best Actress and Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2018 British Soap Awards.

In 2020 Lucy decided to leave Coronation Street to pursue other projects. Her final scenes as Bethany aired in March 2020 where the character left Weatherfield to start a new life in London.

Lucy Fallon with on-screen mother Sarah Platt, played by Tina O'Brien. Picture: Alamy

After leaving the show Lucy was a contestant on ITV reality series Don't Rock the Boat in 2020 and returned to her acting roots by playing Molly Seagrim in PBS drama Tom Jones.

In January 2023, Lucy gave birth to her first child with partner Ryan Ledson, a son named Sonny Jude.

Lucy with partner Ryan and son Sonny Jude. Picture: Instagram/Lucy Fallon

It was also reported that Lucy will be starting to film scenes for Coronation Street in the next few months with her return to the cobbles set to air "after Christmas."

