Coronation Street: Is Lucy Fallon returning as Bethany Platt?

7 August 2023, 15:40

Lucy Fallon starred as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street
Lucy Fallon starred as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Is Lucy Fallon returning to play Bethany Platt in Coronation Street?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, 27, first burst onto our screens as Bethany Platt back in 2015.

After tackling heartbreaking storylines involving child grooming and exploitation, the actress chose to leave the soap in 2020 to pursue other opportunities.

After a three year break she is reportedly set to return to the cobbles and reprise her iconic role later this year.

But will Lucy Fallon be going back to Coronation Street and are there any Bethany Platt spoilers? Here is everything we know so far.

Lucy Fallon is set to return to Coronation Street
Lucy Fallon is set to return to Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

The Sun report that bosses at Coronation Street are keen for Lucy to return to the soap.

A TV source said: "Lucy is one of soap’s most talented actresses who won lots of awards for her powerful portrayal of Bethany’s grooming storyline.

"She was destined for big things and everyone was sad to see her go but the door was always going to be left open for someone of her calibre and popularity.

"Bosses reached out to her a few weeks ago about the possibility of coming back, and told her everything they’d planned for Bethany if she agreed."

They went on: "She discussed it with her boyfriend, and family, because she’s a mum now with a baby.

"Once they’d talked about childcare, and how best to juggle it all, she was able to say she’d love to return."

Lucy Fallon joined Coronation Street in 2015
Lucy Fallon joined Coronation Street in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Bethany Platt is the daughter of Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) who discovered she was pregnant with her aged 13.

Lucy is the third actress to play Bethany and has been involved in a range of emotional storylines including bullying and grooming.

In 2017 she won the Best Actress award at the Inside Soap Awards, Outstanding Serial Drama Performance at the 2018 National Television Awards and Best Actress and Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2018 British Soap Awards.

In 2020 Lucy decided to leave Coronation Street to pursue other projects. Her final scenes as Bethany aired in March 2020 where the character left Weatherfield to start a new life in London.

Lucy Fallon with on-screen mother Sarah Platt, played by Tina O'Brien
Lucy Fallon with on-screen mother Sarah Platt, played by Tina O'Brien. Picture: Alamy

After leaving the show Lucy was a contestant on ITV reality series Don't Rock the Boat in 2020 and returned to her acting roots by playing Molly Seagrim in PBS drama Tom Jones.

In January 2023, Lucy gave birth to her first child with partner Ryan Ledson, a son named Sonny Jude.

Lucy with partner Ryan and son Sonny Jude
Lucy with partner Ryan and son Sonny Jude. Picture: Instagram/Lucy Fallon

It was also reported that Lucy will be starting to film scenes for Coronation Street in the next few months with her return to the cobbles set to air "after Christmas."

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

BBC series Wolf has gripped viewers with the terrifying storyline and experienced cast

Will there be a second series of BBC Wolf?

Gennie Walker used to star in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale's Sian Reese-Williams is now after Gennie Walker role

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details

Sian Reese-Williams wearing a black suit and white shirt at the NTAs alongside a picture of a man in a mask from Wolf

Wolf BBC series: Who is D.I. Maia Lincoln actress Sian Reese-Williams and what else has she been in?

Trending on Heart

Joanne Clifton talks putting her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

Joanne Clifton puts her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

Boots will be closing 300 stores across the UK

Boots store closures: Full list of UK locations as more shops are confirmed to close

Lifestyle

Robbie Williams reveals he wants 'filler' following two stone weight loss

Robbie Williams reveals he wants cosmetic 'filler' following two stone weight loss

Ed Sheeran wearing his glasses and a black blazer and tie alongside a picture of his wife Cherry Seaborn and a tiny pair of socks for their daughter

Ed Sheeran children: Names, ages and what he's said about them

A thermometer with 40 degrees alongside two girls eating an ice cream in the sun

Weather forecast: When is the next UK heatwave?

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon fans spot 'rude' plane habit as family jet off on holiday

Stacey Solomon fans spot 'rude' plane habit as family jet off on holiday

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

A mum left her children with a stranger on the plane [stock image]

Mum leaves stranger to babysit her children after she refused to swap plane seats

Parenting

Celine Dion has shared her diagnosis

Celine Dion health update: What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Amanda Drew appears in two episodes of the new hit BBC series, Wolf

Wolf BBC series: Who is Superintendent Driscoll and what else has actress Amanda Drew been in?
BBC's new series Wolf has caught viewers attention with it's stunning locations

Wolf BBC series: Where was it filmed? Locations revealed

Molly-Mae Hague was suspicious of Tommy Fury before he proposed

Molly-Mae Hague thought Tommy Fury was 'cheating' on her before romantic proposal

Emmerdale's Dan Spencer could be set to exit Emmerdale after pleading guilty to charges

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale? Shock death storyline leaves fans concerned for actor Liam Fox's future
Stacey Solomon opens up about being a mum

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash admit they're 'struggling' to be good parents

Cakegate has taken over the internet.

Catherine Tyldesley cakegate: Latest updates from row with Three Little Birds Bakery