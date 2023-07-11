Coronation Street fans devastated as Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne quits after 23 years

Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne has quit Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Is Peter Barlow leaving Coronation Street and what will happen to him? Here's what we know about actor Chris Gascoyne...

It’s sad news for Coronation Street fans, as the legendary Chris Gascoyne is leaving the long-running soap after 23 years.

The soap actor is known for his role as Peter Barlow and first appeared all the way back in 2000, before making a permanent return in 2016.

But has Chris quit Coronation Street and what will happen to his character?

Chris Gascoyne has played Peter Barlow for 23 years. Picture: ITV

Is Peter Barlow leaving Coronation Street?

But it’s now been reported that Chris has decided to ‘take an extended break’ as he wants to pursue other roles.

A source told The Sun: "Chris has decided to take an extended break from the soap.

"He loves working at Coronation Street but he's got a lot of things he wants to do and the time is right for him to take a break and pursue other roles."

They added it ‘isn't a final goodbye’ and the door is ‘left open’ for him to return in the future.

Chris Gascoyne has been on Corrie since 2000. Picture: Getty

This comes after Chris announced he would be taking on a new role playing Captain Hook in The All New Adventures of Peter Pan, a production running from December 8 until December 31 at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

The venue said on social media: "EXCITING PANTO NEWS.

"The Alban Arena are delighted to announce Coronation Street Legend Chris Gascoyne will star as Captain Hook in The All New Adventures of Peter Pan this pantomime season!

The theatre continued: "This promises to be our most spectacular pantomime yet with stunning sets, dazzling costumes, and a star-studded cast, this is a must-see show for the whole family.

Chris Gascoyne (left) and Alison King attending the TV Choice Awards held at the Hilton Hotel, Park Lane, London. Picture: Alamy

“Don't miss your chance to experience the wonder and excitement of Neverland once more in Paul Hendy's pantomime sequel!"

When is Peter Barlow leaving Coronation Street?

We don’t know what will happen to Peter in Corrie, but it is thought there is still a lot more to come from the character before he leaves at the end of the year.

Chris was cast as the seventh actor to play Peter in 2000 and stayed on until 2003.

He made a brief return in 2007 and a more permanent one a year later before taking a four-month break in 2012 and then leaving in 2014.

Following the death of his co-star Anne Kirkbride, he returned in 2015 and has been on the soap ever since.