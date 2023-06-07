The Love Island 2023 stars with secret famous connections including Brad Pitt and Coronation Street

7 June 2023, 15:34 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 15:37

Some of the Love Island stars have famous connections
Some of the Love Island stars have famous connections. Picture: ITV/Instagram

The Love Island stars have some famous friends and family connections - everyone from Molly Marsh's mum, to Ella Thomas' colleagues.

Love Island is back and of course they’ve packed the villa full of beautiful people.

But while plenty of them will come out of the series with thousands of followers and some lucrative brand deals, a few already have some showbiz connections.

These include working with Brad Pitt and a celeb ex boyfriend, so let’s take a look…

Ella Thomas

Ella is looking for The One on Love Island this year
Ella is looking for The One on Love Island this year. Picture: Instagram

Model Ella Thomas has brushed shoulders with some very famous people over the years.

She starred in a Burna Boy music video and even acted alongside Hollywood star Brad Pitt as an extra in World War Z. Ella might have only been 12 years old at the time but that’s still pretty cool…

“I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z," she said, adding: "I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.”

Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique Hyde is friends with Toby Aromolaran
Tyrique Hyde is friends with Toby Aromolaran. Picture: Instagram

Obviously there’s a footballer in the villa, and this year Tyrique Hyde is hoping to find love.

He’s currently playing in midfield for Dartford FC and is also friends with former Islander, Toby Aromolaran.

Tyrique also has a famous footballing dad, Micah Hyde, who played for Watford in the Premier League and is now head coach for Queens Park Rangers Under 18s.

Molly Marsh

Molly Marsh's mum is an actress
Molly Marsh's mum is an actress. Picture: Instagram

Molly Marsh probably has the biggest claims to fame as she is the daughter of former Coronation Street actress Janet Marsh.

Janet has been on the soap as three different characters and has also been on shows such as Where The Heart Is and In The Dark.

But Molly is also successful in her own right and has a job in social media - this means she’s been hanging out with the likes of Molly-Mae, Maura Higgins and Olivia Attwood.

She’s also already looked round the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa. And it turns out Molly has previously caught the eye of Casa Amor lad from series eight Jack Keating.

Molly and Jack were texting and apparently there was a real spark but their flirtation didn't last. Let’s hope she finds a better match in the villa…

Zachariah Noble

Zachariah Noble
Zachariah Noble. Picture: ITV

Love Island fans recently discovered that Zachariah is friends with former Islander Jack Fowler.

Viewers pointed out that the two reality stars had some similarities, including their mannerisms, and later found a picture of the pair hanging out on social media.

