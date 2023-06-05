Where is summer Love Island filmed? Everything you need to know about the new villa

Love Island 2023 is back and things are going to be hotter than ever in the Spanish location. Picture: ITV2

Can you hire the Love Island villa? How much will it cost? And exactly where is series 10 filmed this year? Here's all the top facts you need to know about this ITV2 series.

Love Island is back for it's second series of 2023 after Maya Jama took up her presenting duties for the winter edition in January.

Now, time for the summer series, the ITV2 production team, a whole new cast and of course Maya herself, are heading to another sunny location to help as many contestants as they can couple up and find their 'One'.

So as we prepare to fill our diaries with more Love Island drama than we know what to do with, we take a look at where this villa is located along, whether you can hire it, plus all the fancy new features the likes of Molly Marsh, Mitchel Taylor and George Fensom will be enjoying over the next eight weeks.

Love Island series 10 is back in it's original filming location. Picture: ITV2

Love Island contestants will find themselves gathering around the fire pit for shock dumpings, re-couplings and much ore. Picture: ITV2

Where is summer Love Island filmed?

As usual, Love Island will take place in Mallorca where the crew have filmed all 10 series of the summer series.

Despite a couple of villa changes in the past, this year all the action will happen in the same house and location as the one in 2022, which is located on rural estate near the town of Sant Llorenc.

The villa goes by the name Sa Vinyassa when not being used as the Love Island house and is completely secluded.

Winter Love Island, for weather purposes, is relocated to South Africa so the contestants can continue to flirt up a storm while wearing their swimwear.

The Love Island villa comes complete with an outdoor gym too. Picture: ITV2

Love Island - Behind the scenes at the villa

What are the best features of the Love Island villa?

As one of the hottest locations on the Spanish island, the villa of course, has plenty to brag about.

The villa features six-bedrooms, seven bathrooms and obviously, an outdoor kitchen. All the famous spots including the fire pit, the infinity pool and the Beach Hut will also be back.

The Hideaway is also returning for another series, where couples can go have some time alone from the other contestants to work on their relationship.

Can you hire the Love Island villa?

The luxury holiday home is available to rent when not in use for ITV2 filming, although, it comes with a heavy price tag.

In 2022, it was reported a week at this villa would cost over £5,000.