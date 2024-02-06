What happened between Molly Smith and Joe Garratt? Their Love Island relationship explained

Molly Smith and Joe Garratt appear to have met before. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

What happened between Joe Garratt and Molly Smith? Their romantic history revealed.

Love Island All Stars has been providing lots of drama for the past week as the Islanders continue their quest to find love.

After the fallout from the PDA awards on Sunday, we saw tensions rise between Molly Smith, 29, and Georgia Steel, 25, after Georgia's comments towards Callum Jones, 27, and Tom Clare, 24, were shown to the cast. This led to tears and tantrums as the Islanders confronted Georgia on her actions.

But it looks like there's set to be more arguments, as at the end of last night's episode it was teased that there was some unfinished business between Molly and new bombshell Joe Garratt, 27.

What happened between Molly and Joe on Love Island? Here is everything you know about the pair.

Molly Smith and Joe Garratt are on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island Molly and Joe?

It appears that Molly and Joe have shared a kiss in the past, however it is currently unclear whether this was the extent of their relationship, or if there is more to the story.

During Monday night's episode, fans saw Joe enter the Love Island Villa alongside twins Jess Gale, 24, and Eve Gale, 24. In a teaser for tonight's episode, viewers saw Molly and Joe kiss during a challenge, to which Georgia S asked Molly: "Is that the first time Mol?"

This has led fans to wonder what happened between the two.

A preview for tonight's Love Island All stars saw Molly Smith and Joe Garratt kiss. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: "Joe and Molly is an interesting one and will have fans reeling.

"She only split with Callum Jones in September, so either her and Joe snogged over four years ago - before Molly got with Callum on Love Island 2020 - or in the few months since they split.

"It will blow open the Molly and Callum split once again, after his revelation of sleeping with 16 girls since the break-up shocked the villa."

Molly Smith and Callum Jones were in a relationship for three and a half years. Picture: ITV

This isn't the first time there has been some Islanders with a romantic past on the show.

Tom and Georgia S, Josh Ritchie, 29, and Georgia Harrison, 29, alongside Casey O'Gorman, 27, and Georgia H have all connected prior to entering the Villa.

