Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Georgia Harrison is looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV/Instagram/@georgialouiseharrison

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Georgia Harrison on and who was she with? Here's what happened when she first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces who will be appearing on our screens in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Georgia Harrison, whose relationship with Sam Gowland became an important part of her Love Island journey. Georgia has also become a voice for victims of revenge porn, after her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear released intimate footage of her without her consent.

Who is Love Island All Stars Georgia Harrison? Her age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Georgia Harrison will be taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Georgia Harrison?

Georgia Harrison is 29-years-old.

When asked what she'd do differently this series, Georgia said: "This time around I’m going to be more confident, I was 21 the first time around, I’m now 29 and I feel like I know myself fully at this age.

"I think above all else I’m just going to have as much fun as possible."

What is Georgia Harrison's Instagram?

Georgia Harrison's Instagram is @georgialouiseharrison.

She often posts images of her days out as well as motivational messages.

Where is Georgia Harrison from?

Georgia Harrison is from Essex.

Prior to appearing on Love Island, Georgia starred in The Only Way Is Essex in 2014.

Georgia Harrison is one of the Love Island All Stars contestants. Picture: Instagram/@georgialouiseharrison

What season of Love Island was Georgia Harrison on?

Georgia Harrison was on series three of Love Island in 2017.

Other contestants that year included Olivia Atwood, Camilla Thurlow, Jamie Jewitt and Chris Hughes, with Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay winning the show that year.

Who was Georgia Harrison coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Whilst on Love Island, Georgia caused a stir when she coupled up with Kem, despite him being in a relationship with Amber at the time.

Georgia then began a romance with Sam Gowland, however their partnership fizzled out after they left the show.

What has Georgia Harrison done since Love Island?

After leaving Love Island, Georgia Harrison went on to star in various TV shows, including: The Challenge: War of the Worlds, Celebrity Ex on the Beach and is set to appear on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins later this year.

Georgia has also raised awareness of revenge porn, after her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear posted intimate footage of her online without her consent.

The Love Island star took part in the ITV2 documentary Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear to detail her story, and was invited to 10 Downing Street to discuss the Online Safety Bill last year.

