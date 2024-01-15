Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

15 January 2024, 20:30

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars
Anton Danyluk is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@anton_danyluk/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Anton Danyluk on and who was he with? Here's what happened when he first appeared on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Anton Danyluk, whose relationship with Belle Hassan was an important part of his Love Island journey.

Who is Love Island All Stars Anton Danyluk? His age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Anton Danyluk has signed up for Love Island All Stars
Anton Danyluk has signed up for Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Anton Danyluk?

Anton Danyluk is 29-years-old.

When asked why he was returning to Love Island, Anton said: "For me it was a no brainer. I got the call and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and probably the best summer I have ever had in my life. Getting the chance to do it twice is going to be unbelievable."

What is Anton Danyluk's Instagram?

Anton Danyluk's Instagram is @anton_danyluk.

He often posts images of his workouts and nutrition advice.

Meet the Love Island All Stars here

Meet the Love Island all stars

Where is Anton Danyluk from?

Anton Danyluk is from Lanarkshire.

When asked about what his favourite moment from the show is, Anton said: "There are two that stand out for me! If I get seen out, people always ask me ‘does your mum still shave your bum?’ Haha. That just doesn’t go away!

"And of course it has to be Craig David performing. It was iconic."

When was Anton Danyluk first on Love Island?

Anton Danyluk was on season five of Love Island in 2019.

His fellow contestants included Molly- Mae Hague, Tommy Fury and Amy Hart, with Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea winning the show.

Anton Danyluk poses in mirror
Anton Danyluk often posts fitness images. Picture: Instagram/@anton_danyluk

Who was Anton Danyluk coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Anton Danyluk was coupled up with Belle Hassan on Love Island.

The pair had a fiery relationship on the show, but left the island as an item. Unfortunately it wasn't meant to be as their relationship broke down after leaving Love Island.

What has Anton Danyluk done since Love Island?

Since leaving Love Island, Anton Danyluk has continued his fitness career as well as releasing his book Anton Danyluk: 50 Steps to the Best Version of Yourself.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Luis Morrison poses with his daughter Vienna

Luis Morrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships, children and Instagram revealed

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitchel Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Demi Jones is looking to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Demi Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Jake Cornish poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and whilst on a run

Jake Cornish: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish pose together on Love Island

What happened between Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole? Their relationship explained

The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip

The Traitors viewers 'work out' Diane is not murdered with 'editing slip-up'

Trending on Heart

Paul appeared on a podcast before The Traitors

Unearthed clip shows the moment Paul first considered being on The Traitors

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

What happened to Holly Willoughby?

What happened to Holly Willoughby? Phillip Schofield scandal and kidnap plot explained

Celebrities

When does Love Island All Stars 2024 start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

When does Love Island All Stars start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know
The Traitors cast pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who has left The Traitors so far? Full list of murdered and banished contestants

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

Paul Gorton is one of the contestants taking part in series two of The Traitors

Who is Paul from The Traitors? Age, job, wife and family life revealed

Kate Middleton's uncle criticises The Crown's depiction of his family

Kate Middleton's uncle furiously slams The Crown's depiction of family

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon smiles in selfie with her husband Joe Swash and children

Stacey Solomon fuels pregnancy rumours following 'broody' admission

Celebrities

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

Love Island All Stars: Full line-up revealed

Love Island All Stars lineup: 2024 cast revealed

The Traitors have been revealed

Who are the Traitors?

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain. Kate Garraway pictured with husband Derek Draper

Ben Shephard says Kate Garraway is 'in a bubble of numbness and grief' after death of husband Derek Draper

Celebrities

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

Claudia Winkleman wearing red and green fingerless gloves on The Traitors

Why does Claudia Winkleman always wear gloves on The Traitors?