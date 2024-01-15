Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Anton Danyluk is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@anton_danyluk/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Anton Danyluk on and who was he with? Here's what happened when he first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Anton Danyluk, whose relationship with Belle Hassan was an important part of his Love Island journey.

Who is Love Island All Stars Anton Danyluk? His age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Anton Danyluk has signed up for Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Anton Danyluk?

Anton Danyluk is 29-years-old.

When asked why he was returning to Love Island, Anton said: "For me it was a no brainer. I got the call and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and probably the best summer I have ever had in my life. Getting the chance to do it twice is going to be unbelievable."

What is Anton Danyluk's Instagram?

Anton Danyluk's Instagram is @anton_danyluk.

He often posts images of his workouts and nutrition advice.

Where is Anton Danyluk from?

Anton Danyluk is from Lanarkshire.

When asked about what his favourite moment from the show is, Anton said: "There are two that stand out for me! If I get seen out, people always ask me ‘does your mum still shave your bum?’ Haha. That just doesn’t go away!

"And of course it has to be Craig David performing. It was iconic."

When was Anton Danyluk first on Love Island?

Anton Danyluk was on season five of Love Island in 2019.

His fellow contestants included Molly- Mae Hague, Tommy Fury and Amy Hart, with Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea winning the show.

Anton Danyluk often posts fitness images. Picture: Instagram/@anton_danyluk

Who was Anton Danyluk coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Anton Danyluk was coupled up with Belle Hassan on Love Island.

The pair had a fiery relationship on the show, but left the island as an item. Unfortunately it wasn't meant to be as their relationship broke down after leaving Love Island.

What has Anton Danyluk done since Love Island?

Since leaving Love Island, Anton Danyluk has continued his fitness career as well as releasing his book Anton Danyluk: 50 Steps to the Best Version of Yourself.

