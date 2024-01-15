Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@hannahelizinsta/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Hannah Elizabeth on and who was she with? Here's what happened when she first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Hannah Elizabeth. The iconic Islander is best known for getting engaged to her partner Jon Clarke on Love Island.

Who is Love Island All Stars Hannah Elizabeth? Her age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Hannah Elizabeth has signed up for Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Hannah Elizabeth?

Hannah Elizabeth is 33-years-old.

Asked why she was returning to Love Island, Hannah said: "I’m returning to the Love Island Villa because I did it eight years ago and what an opportunity I never thought I’d get again. I’m not very good at finding love but I had a ball the first time, so I’m going to have a ball again."

What is Hannah Elizabeth's Instagram?

Hannah Elizabeth's Instagram is @hannahelizinsta.

She often posts images of her nights out and modelling shoots.

Where is Hannah Elizabeth from?

Hannah Elizabeth is from Liverpool.

When asked whether we could expect wedding bells from her in the Villa, Hannah said: "Absolutely not, not in the Villa no. Maybe when I get out, but I’d need to give it a bit of time. It was almost ten years ago and I was in that proper whirlwind kind of love, now that I’m that bit older I try to take things a little slower.

What season of Love Island was Hannah Elizabeth on?

Hannah Elizabeth was on the first season of Love Island in 2015.

Her fellow contestants included Jon Clarke, Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech, with Jessica Hayes and Max Morley winning the show.

Hannah Elizabeth is looking for love on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@hannahelizinsta

Who was Hannah Elizabeth coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Hannah Elizabeth was coupled up with Jon Clarke on Love Island.

The two partnered up on the first day and stayed together for the remainder of the show. Jon even proposed to Hannah whilst on the show, with the Liverpudlian saying yes.

Hannah and Jon came in second place on the show and their relationship ended shortly after leaving the island.

What has Hannah Elizabeth done since Love Island?

Since leaving Love Island, Hannah has welcomed a son named Reggie, while continuing to model.

