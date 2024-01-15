Luis Morrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships, children and Instagram revealed

Luis Morrison is taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@luismorrison39/ITV

What season of Love Island was Luis Morrison on and who was he with? Here's what happened when he first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner.With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Luis Morrison. Known for his very public relationships with fellow Love Islander Cally Jane Beech and influencer Chloe Elizabeth, fans will be excited to see his journey on the show.

Who is Love Island All Stars Luis Morrison? His age, Instagram, children and past relationships revealed.

Luis Morrison is looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Luis Morrison?

Luis Morrison is 29-year-old.

Speaking ahead of entering the Villa, Luis spoke about why he was going on the show again.

The Islander said: "It was the best experience of my life. I found love in the Villa before and who knows if I can find love in there again?"

What is Luis Morrison's Instagram?

Luis Morrison's Instagram is @luismorrison39.

He often posts images of his footballing career and his two children, Vienna and Romeo.

Where is Luis Morrison from?

Luis Morrison is from London.

When asked what he is going to do differently this time around, The TV star said: "I’m a lot older and wiser, so I know what I am getting myself into. I don’t have a game plan at all - I am an open book so I will go with the flow and see what happens."

When was Luis Morrison first on Love Island?

Luis Morrison was on the first series of Love Island in 2015.

The All Star appeared on the show alongside Hannah Elizabeth, Jon Clarke and Joshua Ritchie, with Jessica Hayes and Max Morley winning the show.

Luis Morrison often posts images with his children. pictured here with his daughter Vienna. Picture: Instagram/@luismorrison39

Who was Luis Morrison coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Luis Morrison was coupled up with Cally Jane Beech on Love Island.

Cally was a late arrival to the Villa and knew Luis from the outside world. Before partnering with Cally, Luis was coupled up with Zoe Brown, Danielle Pyne and Lauren Richardson.

Luis and Cally remained in a relationship after finishing fourth in the show, and welcomed their daughter Vienna in 2017. Sadly the pair broke up and have been on rocky terms ever since.

He also has another child, Romeo, with influencer Chloe Elizabeth. In 2023, Chloe posted a video in which she stated had been left to raise their child alone.

What has Luis Morrison done since Love Island?

After leaving Love Island, Luis Morrison continued his footballing career and retired last year.

