Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Kaz Kamwi is appearing on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@kazkamwi/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Kaz Kamwi on and who was she with? Here's what happened when she first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Kaz Kamwi, whose relationship with Tyler Cruickshank and friendship with Liberty Poole played an important part in her Love Island journey.

Who is Love Island All Stars Kaz Kamwi? Her age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Kaz Kamwi has signed up for Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Kaz Kamwi?

Kaz Kamwi is 29-years-old.

When asked why she was going back into the Villa, Kaz said: "To be totally honest, I actually really want to find love. I had a great time last series but I want to have an even better time."

What is Kaz Kamwi's Instagram?

Kaz Kamwi's Instagram is @kazkamwi.

She often posts images of her nights out and clips from her podcast with fellow Love Islander Liberty Poole.

Where is Kaz Kamwi from?

Kaz Kamwi is from Essex.

Speaking about her best moment on the show, Kaz said: "It has to be coming out with my best friend for life, Liberty. The memories I loved and treasure the most are more often than not the ones with Lib.

"We always laugh about the moment we first met when we couldn’t open the champagne, to this day we still remember it and when we go out, we just look at each other and laugh."

What season of Love Island was Kaz Kamwi on?

Kaz Kamwi was on season seven of Love Island in 2021.

Her fellow contestants included Chloe Burrows, Faye Winter and Toby Aromolaran, with Liam Reardon and Millie Court being the winning couple.

Kaz's friendship with Liberty Poole was an important part of her journey on the show.

Kaz Kamwi is looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@kazkamwi

Who was Kaz Kamwi coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Kaz Kamwi was coupled up with Tyler Cruickshank on Love Island.

The pair had a rocky journey on the show, after Tyler returned from Casa Amour with Clarisse Juliette, while Kaz coupled up with Matthew MacNabb.

Shortly after Casa Amour, the two reconciled and finished the show in third place. Unfortunately their relationship fizzled out a few months after leaving Love Island.

What has Kaz Kawmi done since Love Island?

After leaving Love Island, Kaz has launched a podcast with fellow islander Liberty, as well as appearing on The Weakest Link and Celebrity Karaoke Club.

