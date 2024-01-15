Mitchel Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@mitcheltaylor_/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Mitch Taylor on and who was he with? Here's what happened when he first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Mitchel Taylor. Best known for being 'Messy Mitch' during his time in the Villa, fans will be hoping his time on All Stars will be just as dramatic.

Who is Love Island All Stars Mitchel Taylor? His age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Mitchel Taylor has signed up for Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Mitch Taylor?

Mitch Taylor is 27-years-old.

When asked why he was returning to the Villa, Mitch said: "I think I went in with my heart on my sleeve the first time and got hurt and this time I am just going in to enjoy myself and if a connection happens, a connection happens.

"Honestly when I went in for series ten, you saw me and Molly, I went for Molly, I wanted her. And with this one, I am not going to make myself that vulnerable. I am going to play the game."

What is Mitch Taylor's Instagram?

Mitch Taylor's Instagram is @mitcheltaylor_.

He often posts images of his night out as well as pictures with former Love Islanders.

Where is Mitch Taylor from?

Mitch Taylor is from Sheffield.

Speaking about what his friends and family think of him going back on Love Island, Mitch said: "My mum loves it. She is going to have a great January / February just watching meon TV. She loves being known as my mum. She loves it. I wouldn’t be surprised if she started up the Mitch Taylor fan club again."

When was Mitch Taylor first on Love Island?

Mitch Taylor was on season 10 of Love Island in 2023.

His fellow contestants included Molly Marsh, Whitney Adebayo and Tyrique Hyde, with Sammy Root and Jess Harding winning the show.

Mitchel Taylor is still friends with former Islanders. Pictured with Zachariah Noble. Picture: Instagram/@mitcheltaylor_

Who was Mitch Taylor coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Mitch Taylor was coupled up with Ella Barnes on Love Island.

Despite leaving the island with Ella B, Mitch was previously in a partnership with Molly Marsh and Abi Moores. Shortly after exiting the show, Ella B and Mitch split.

What has Mitch Taylor done since Love Island?

Since leaving Love Island, Mitch has continued to grow his social media profile and make various media appearances.

