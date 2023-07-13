Love Island’s Indiyah Pollock reveals what really happens during tense recouplings

13 July 2023, 15:07

Indiyah Pollock has opened up about the shock Love Island recouplings
Indiyah Pollock has opened up about the shock Love Island recouplings. Picture: ITV

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Former Love Island star Indiyah Pollock has opened up about what goes on behind the scenes during the recouplings.

This year’s Love Island has given us so much drama we can hardly keep up.

Not only were we gifted one of the most shocking Casa Amor’s in the history of the show, but in another shock twist four Islanders were dumped from the villa this week.

And while we’re still reeling from Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson’s exit, former star of the show Indiyah Pollock has revealed what really goes down during those infamous recouplings.

Opening up on Love Island: The Morning After podcast - available on Global Player now - Indiyah revealed the couples actually improvise their speeches in front of the fire.

Indiyah Pollock has opened up about the Love Island recouplings
Indiyah Pollock has opened up about the Love Island recouplings. Picture: ITV

“It’s the worst thing,” she told Sam Thompson and Luke Kempner, continuing: “You have to stand there an improvise, obviously you go in turns so while someone else is speaking.

“You’re thinking ‘what am I going to say, what am I going to say?’ Then they say your name and you have to say it.

“It’s just word vomit, you don't get time. The only thing you can write is the vows at the end.”

Indiyah went on to say she used to ‘word vomit’ at boyfriend Dami Hope in the 2022 series, adding: “I just said the things I felt about him.”

Luke then asked whether some people play up to the drama when they’re choosing between two people.

Catherine and Elom were dumped from Love Island
Catherine and Elom were dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

To which Indiyah replied: “When you’re getting to know two people at once, you're in that situation because there’s a lot of similarities, so they both think it’s them.

“When you’re saying it, it could be either of them because you have so much in common, the other person just has something different.”

This comes after viewers were shocked when two Islanders were dumped immediately by text following a recoupling.

At the end of the episode, Ella Thomas received a text that read: "Islanders the couple have been voting for the most compatible couple."

This was followed by a text message sent to Whitney Adebayo that immediately dumped Elom and Catherine.

It read: "The couple with the fewest votes is Catherine and Elom. Catherine and Elom, you've been dumped from the Island, please say your goodbyes and leave the villa."

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

