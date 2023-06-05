Love Island 2023’s Catherine Agbaje: Age, job, where she's from and her surprising education

5 June 2023, 20:01

Love Island Catherine Agbaje star wearing a red bikini for promo video alongside her sitting in a restaurant wearing a print blue co-ord
Love Island is welcoming Catherine Agbaje into the Mallorca villa this summer. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Catherine Agbaje, also known as Cathy, has some interesting facts to reveal about herself as she heads to the Love Island villa for the summer. Here's everything you need to know about her including her Instagram page.

Love Island 2023 has signed up some amazing contestants for the summer show including Ruchee Gurung, Molly Marsh, George Fensom and many more.

Also joining them in the villa of love, hosted by Maya Jama for a second season, is Catherine Agbaje, also known as, Cathy.

Ready to swap her job at the desk for something a little more glam, Cathy has confessed she can chat anyone's ears off as she prepares to take her fun and flirty personality to her contestants in the hope of finding Mr Right.

So who is Catherine Agbaje? How old is she? Where is she from? Here's everything you need to know including her job and rather surprising education.

Love Island's Cathy wearing an orange burberry bikini sitting by a pool
Love Island's Cathy will strike her other contestants with her infectious accent. Picture: Catherine Agbaje/Instagram

Who is Love Island's Catherine Agbaje?

Age: 22

Job: Commercial Real Estate Agent

From: Dublin

Instagram: catherine_agbaje

With a rather infectious personality, Cathy is sure to be everyone's best friend in the villa - until someone tries to steal her man of course!

Telling ITV producers how her friends and family would describe her, she said: "Someone who is fun and a loving character. They know I have so much love to give. I’m always smiling, I’m always happy, I’m always laughing. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face."

Where is Love Island's Cathy Agbaje from?

Her Irish accent is from her time living in her home town of Dublin and Cathy has confessed partners have found it just as attractive as her.

Talking in her promotion video for Love Island, she told us: "I just have to give people the eyes, open my mouth, say a few words and they're like, 'Oh my God, where are you from?' And then yeah, it's done. I've had people say to me, 'Just send voice notes of you speaking.' I'm like, 'okay'!"

Catherine Agbaje wearing a brown bikini sitting on a Dubai rooftop pool
Catherine Agbaje has a strong education and career for just 22 years old. Picture: Catherine Agbaje/Instagram

Catherine set to enter Love Island

Love Island's Cathy Agbaje's two surprising facts

When asked to reveal something about her that watchers would be surprised to learn, Cathy delivered two shock facts.

Firstly, Cathy has evidence she's not just a pretty face as she has two degrees to her name - an undergrad and masters in Psychology and Sociology and Real Estate.

Also, she confessed her teeth are all hers as her pearly whites often have people questioning if they're veneers or not!

