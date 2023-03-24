Love Island 2023: Where are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan now?

24 March 2023, 15:49

Love Island's Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan on a date night
Love Island fans voted Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan their winter 2023 winners. Picture: Instagram

Are winter Love Island winners Kai and Sanam still together? Here's the latest news and updates after they won the 2023 series.

Love Island's Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan swooped in and stole the winners crown for the winter 2023 version of the show.

And after weeks of watching their romance unfold in the romantic South African villa alongside Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall and Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, fans still can't get enough of the couple as they continue to follow their journey outside of Love Island.

So what are Kai and Sanam up to now? And are the 2023 winners still together? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island's Sanam Harrinanan posing in a black top for a bathroom selfie
Love Island's Sanam Harrinanan is a Casa Amor bombshell with a big heart. Picture: Sanam Harrinanan/Instagram

Are Love Island's Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan still together?

Yes! Their relationship was complete unexpected as she came in as a Casa Amor bombshell and he was already linked up with Olivia Hawkins.

Calling her his "Disney Princess", the couple are also officially boyfriend and girlfriend now.

In fact, they're so good together, they're already having to deny engagement rumours following an interview where Kai staged a proposal. He admitted he would love to get down on one knee for Sanam one day.

What is Love Island's Sanam Harrinanan doing now?

Previously a social worker, Sanam has said that while she loved her job, she's not sure she'll be able to go back following her fame.

Her and Kai have though, openly spoke about using their platform for inspiring purposes as she looks for a new avenue in her career.

In a recent interview she said she hopes she can use her new popularity to help more children.

Love Island's Kai Fagan posing awkwardly in the street in a blue tracksuit
Love Island's Kai Fagan is struggling to get to grips with his new influencer status. Picture: Kai Fagan/Instagram

Where is Love Island Kai Fagan now?

It's a different world for former teacher Kai who has signed himself a new management team and looks to join forces with Sanam to make a positive difference.

While he admitted he wants to continue teaching, it's about finding what capacity he can do it at now.

