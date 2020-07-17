Which Love Island couples are still together?

By Naomi Bartram

Which Love Island couples are still together? Everyone from Dom Lever and Jess Shears to Alex and Olivia Bowen.

We all missed out on a new series of Love Island this summer.

But while we had the Australian version to keep us entertained, it’s got us thinking about all the couples who are still going strong after appearing on the show.

It doesn’t happen as often as we’d like - thanks to all the brutal dumpings and recouplings on the show - but every now and then a pairing sparks up an unbreakable bond.

And in the cases of Nathan Massey, Cara De la Hoyde, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, it has even led to Love Island babies.

So, what couples from Love Island are still together? Here’s what we know..

Love Island 2020 couples still together

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

Paige and Finn are still together. Picture: Instagram

The most recent winners of Love Island Paige Turley and Finley Tapp are still going strong.

After going into lockdown together, the pair have even been talking about marriage and babies recently.

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge

The other stand out couple from 2020 were Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge who fell in love towards the end of the series.

They are now living together in London, and often share adorable photos of their family life.

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed

We might not have seen this one coming, but Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico are still together after being kicked out of the South African villa early.

On July 12, Nas even announced they were boyfriend and girlfriend, as he wrote on Instagram: "Officially a couple 🌹 #securedthebag #trustinyoursauce."

"I’VE GOT A BOYFRENNNNNNNN💃🏽🎉," Eva replied.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu are still going strong. Picture: Instagram

After making his way through the entire villa, Mike Boateng finally coupled up with Priscilla Anyabu this year.

But despite not making it to the final, they have since moved in with one another.

Callum Jones and Molly Smith

Callum went down in Love Island history when he dumped Shaughna Phillips after Casa Amor after his head was turned by Molly Smith.

Two months after leaving the villa, he asked Molly to be his girlfriend, telling OK! at the time: "We are boyfriend and girlfriend now."

The couple have also been living together at Molly's parents' house during lockdown.

Love Island 2019 couples still together

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Winners of the 2019’s Love Island Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are the only couple from their series still together.

They swiftly moved in together and have discussed marriage over the past few months.

It was even rumoured that Tommy had promised to propose if his big brother Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder in their boxing rematch, which he did.

Love Island 2017 couples still together

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

Dom Lever and Jess Shear were actually the first couple to be split up in 2017’s Love island when Jess was kicked out of the villa.

But the pair have proved their sceptics wrong and married in Mykonos in October last year.

Jess also gave birth to a baby boy at the end of 2019.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

They became the nation’s favourite Love Island love story in 2017.

And Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have since melted our hearts with the announcement they are expecting a baby nearly three years after meeting on the show.

Love Island 2016 couples still together

Nathan Massey and Cara De la Hoyde

The winners of 2016’s Love Island Nathan Massey and Cara De la Hoyde haven’t exactly had a smooth ride over the years.

They split less than a year after the show, but luckily they got back together a few weeks before Cara gave birth to their son Freddie-George in December 2017.

After Nathan proposed to Cara back at the villa where they met, the couple married in a low-key ceremony in June 2019.

Cara and Nathan are now expecting their second child.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

These two have gone from strength to strength after falling in love back in 2016.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland even became the first Love Island couple to tie the knot when they married in a huge ceremony in September 2018.

