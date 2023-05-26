Dani Dyer twins names: What has the former Love Island star called her baby girls?

26 May 2023, 12:02

Dani Dyer with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen alongside a picture of their twin girls dressed in pink babygrows and bow hats
Dani Dyer has welcomed twin girls with boyfriend and football player Jarrod Bowen. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

EasterEnders star Danny Dyer's daughter has welcomed her second and third child into the world and fans are very keen to find out what names she's given them.

Dani Dyer and boyfriend Jarrod Bowen have proudly welcomed their identical twin girls into the world this month where she shared a trio of adorable pictures on Instagram to confirm the news.

Simply captioning the photo with their birthdate, "22.05.23", the former Love Island winner was flooded with congratulation messages from family and friends including Molly-Mae Hague, Kate Ferdinand and Zara McDermott.

Adjusting to family life as a unit of five, Dani, who has son Santiago from a previous relationship, has remained quiet since the arrival of her girls as many fans are left in suspense to find out what names she's chosen.

Here's everything we know about Dani Dyer's twin names so far:

Dani Dyer shares pictures of her twin girls from their hospital bed wearing bow hats and tucked into a blanket
Dani Dyer confirmed she was expecting identical girls following their twenty week scan. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer and boyfriend Jarrod Bowen on the West Ham pitch
Dani Dyer and boyfriend Jarrod Bowen have also just moved into their first home together. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

What has Dani Dyer called her twin girls?

At present, Dani, 26, and Jarrod have yet to confirm the names they've chosen for the twins but in a recent Instagram Q&A, she did reveal they have decided on monikers.

Hinting that they've struggled to agree on two, she responded to a fan: "Yes baby girls names have finally been chosen. I really hope we are sticking to these ones but I can't see us changing them now."

Read more: Danny Dyer breaks silence as he becomes a granddad again to twin girls

Read more: EastEnders star Danny Dyer says he quit soap because of viewing figures

The couple confirmed after her twenty week scan they would be welcoming two little girls to the family.

She wrote: "Half way our little darlings. A lot of you have been asking on the gender of our babies and we are so excited to share with you all that we are having identical twin girls. Any tips/ recommendations I am so open too."

Dani Dyer and her two year old son Santiago on holiday together
Dani Dyer has two year old son Santiago from a previous relationship. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

What is Dani Dyer's son's name and meaning?

Dani also has son, Santiago, who is two years old, from her previous relationship with Sammy Kimmence, who is now in prison.

Nicknamed Santi, Dani appreciated many would be surprised by his name but revealed it had some sentimental value to her and the family.

She said: "This name is actually a lot more common than people think I've had a few people message and say their baby's are called Santiago.

Dani also said: "My mum is half-Spanish and she said the name to me a few times. Then I see it on a programme and I fell in love with it."

