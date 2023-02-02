Dani Dyer reveals gender of identical twins in sweet photo

Dani Dyer has revealed she is having two girls. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Dani Dyer has revealed the gender of her identical twins as she celebrates the halfway point of her pregnancy.

Dani Dyer has revealed she is expecting two little girls in a sweet pregnancy update.

The former Love Island star is expecting twins with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen, with the pair announcing the news last month.

Dani, who has been dating the West Ham footballer since 2021, shares two-year-old Santiago with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Sharing a sweet photo of her bump, Dani wrote: "Half way our little darlings.”

She added: "A lot of you have been asking on the gender of our babies and we are so excited to share with you all that we are having identical twin girls."

The 26 year old also took to her Instagram stories to ask her followers for suggestions on girls names.

"So we are set on one name as Jarrod has always loved the name.. however I am completely stuck on another.. (I wanted this one name but so many dogs are called it)," she wrote.

This comes after Dani announced the news she was expecting on 20th January with a sweet picture of her son holding a sign.

It read: “I’m going to be a big brother to twins” alongside the scans.

While she hasn’t yet revealed her due date, it’s thought her babies are due this summer.

Celebrity friends and followers were quick to comment on the news, with Molly Mae, who just gave birth to her own daughter, adding: "Omg!!! Amazing. Congratulations."

Zara McDermott, who starred on Love Island with Dani in 2018, also said: "Congratulations darling this is amazing news!!!!! Twins!!!!"

She then went on to share the hilarious reaction from her dad, Danny Dyer, when she told him the news.

Taking to Instagram Stories at the time, she uploaded a text message of her telling the EastEnders star he was going to be a grandad to twins.

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen got together back in 2021. Picture: Instagram

He replied: “Hold up, are you f****** joking me?”

His daughter responded: “Dad, I can’t believe it, they missed it on the scan and now it’s come up as identical twins.”

“WTF. Oh my f****** god,” Danny replied.

Her mother, Joanne Mas, jokingly asked: “Can I have one?”

