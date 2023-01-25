Danny Dyer’s hilarious reaction as daughter Dani reveals she’s pregnant with twins

Dani Dyer revealed to her dad she's pregnant with twins. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island star Dani Dyer is expecting twins, and her dad Danny's reaction is priceless!

Earlier this week, Dani Dyer announced she’s expecting twins with her boyfriend, Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen.

And now the Love Island star has revealed how her famous dad Danny Dyer reacted when he heard the news.

Sharing a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with her dad - who is sweetly saved as ‘Papa Bear’ - she explained her initial scan had missed her babies.

"We're having twins", she told her dad along with a crying-laughing face and two red hearts.

Danny Dyer's reaction to finding out his daughter is having twins. Picture: Instagram

EastEnders star Danny replied: "Hold up. Are you f****** joking me????"

She continued: "Dad! I can't believe it. They missed it on the scan and now it's come up identical twins."

Danny replied: "WTF!! Oh my f****** god", to which she wrote back: "Helppppppp."

Dani’s mum Joanne had an equally shocked reaction, initially responding: "You are lying to me."

She later jokingly asked: "Can I have one?? OMG. WOW."

This comes after Dani revealed the news of her pregnancy with her followers last week with a sweet post on Instagram.

She wrote at the time: "We have been keeping a little secret... Our little TWINS ♡ ♡

"So excited to meet our babies and watch Santi be the best big brother..

"The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait✨."

While she hasn’t yet revealed her due date, it’s thought her babies are due this summer.

Celebrity friends and followers were quick to comment on the news, with Molly Mae, who is also pregnant, writing: "Omg!!! Amazing. Congratulations."

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen got together back in 2021. Picture: Instagram

Zara McDermott, who starred on Love Island with Dani in 2018, said: "Congratulations darling this is amazing news!!!!! Twins!!!!"

Dani won Love Island with former partner Jack Fincham but the pair split the following year.

Dani then rekindled her relationship with ex-partner Sammy Kimmence, who she had dated before appearing on the show and the pair welcomed son Santi on 23 January 2021.

The pair split and Sammy has since been jailed for three and a half years for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

Dani confirmed her relationship with Jarrod in 2021.

Read more: