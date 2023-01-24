Love Island's Haris Namani 'dumped from villa' after shock video emerges

24 January 2023, 10:09 | Updated: 24 January 2023, 10:34

Has Haris Namani left the Love Island villa? Everything you need to know about the shock dumping...

Haris Namani has reportedly been dumped from the Love Island villa.

According to The Sun, the 21-year-old is set to leave the show after a shock double dumping, which was filmed last night.

Earlier this week, the ITV2 show revealed they had put the contestants to a public vote - with the bottom boy and girl up for elimination.

A spokesperson for the show has refused to comment, saying: “We would never comment on dumpings or show formats to avoid ruining the show for the viewers.”

Haris Namani has reportedly been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

While Haris was dumped as part of the planned eviction, it comes after claims he was involved in a fight last May.

In a video which was obtained by The Sun, Haris can seemingly be seen punching a man outside on the street in Doncaster.

The context of the video has not been revealed, but it has forced a Love Island representative to speak out on his behaviour.

They said: “Language and behaviour in the villa is always closely monitored, and Islanders are reminded of what we consider acceptable during their time on the show.

“Extensive duty of care protocols for all Islanders includes video training and guidance covering language and behaviour."

Shaq and Haris got into an argument on Love Island
Shaq and Haris got into an argument on Love Island. Picture: ITV

This comes after Haris found himself in an argument with Shaq Muhammad last week over a game of beer pong.

The argument broke out after David Salako was dared to kiss the girl he fancied most during the game, he chose Tanya Manhenga, which didn't go down so well with Shaq.

Haris then asked David about his kiss with Tanya, which led to a huge bust up as Shaq became increasingly annoyed.

As the argument continued to escalate, the other Islanders were forced to step in to calm them down.

