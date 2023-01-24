Has Haris Namani left Love Island 2023?

24 January 2023, 10:27

Has Haris Namani left the Love Island villa? Everything you need to know...

Love Island is back with a brand new series, and it’s already causing plenty of drama.

There has already been plenty of partner swapping and bust ups - mainly between Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz.

But now reports suggest that Haris Namani has been dumped from the show.

So has Haris left Love Island and what happened to him? Here’s what we know…

Haris Namani is on ITV's Love Island 2023
Haris Namani is on ITV's Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

Has Haris Namani left Love Island?

According to The Sun, Haris was dumped from Love Island during a double eviction filmed on Monday night.

After a public vote, the bottom boy and girl were up for elimination and Haris ended up packing his bags.

This comes after fans were confused when the 21-year-old was seemingly 'missing' from the show during a row with Olivia and Zara.

Taking to Twitter, one fan asked: “I’m so confused why did Harris not attend never have I ever.”

Haris Namani seemingly went missing from Love Island
Haris Namani seemingly went missing from Love Island. Picture: Instagram

“Hold up, wait a minute... Something ain't right! Where's Harris??” someone else said, as a third wrote: “Haris where you been?? Forgot Liv was even coupled up.”

Another asked: “Where was Haris in all of this tho loooooool,” while someone else added: “Where's Haris gone and why are they not showing what he thinks of Liv constantly bothered about Tom?”

Haris later appeared the following morning in the villa bedroom, where he was seen cuddling with Olivia.

Haris Namani has reportedly been dumped from Love Island
Haris Namani has reportedly been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

This comes after footage of Haris getting into a fight on a night out emerged online, seeing the 21-year-old seemingly hit someone last May in Doncaster.

After the video emerged, a representative for Love Island said: “Language and behaviour in the villa is always closely monitored, and Islanders are reminded of what we consider acceptable during their time on the show.

“Extensive duty of care protocols for all Islanders includes video training and guidance covering language and behaviour.”

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby scalded by Phillip Schofield over Spin To Win fiasco

Holly Willoughby scolded by Phillip Schofield as she breaks Spin To Win rules

This Morning

Love Island's Haris Namani has been dumped

Love Island's Haris Namani 'dumped from villa' after shock video emerges

Love Island's Olivia and Zara have been friends for years

Love Island fans discover Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown have been friends for years
Maya Jama's ex-boyfriend has asked for a ring back

Maya Jama’s ex-fiancé Ben Simmons ‘demanding £800,000 engagement ring back’

Celebrities

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

Trending on Heart

A woman is furious at her mum over babysitting duties

Grandmother charges £15 per hour to babysit - not including 'late pickup fee'

Lifestyle

A woman has won a double lottery jackpot

Woman wins double lottery jackpot after being dumped by husband for best friend

Lifestyle

A snow blast could hit the UK next week

UK weather: 'Snow blast' heading for Britain as temperatures set to plummet again

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon admits to trying to postpone labour

Stacey Solomon admits to trying to postpone going into labour

Celebrities

You can still apply for National Grid's energy switch off discount

You can still apply for National Grid's energy switch off discount this evening

Lifestyle

Mark Wright has showed off the inside of his house

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan give glimpse inside £3.5m Essex mansion

Celebrities

Rubbish on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Jessie Wynter appeared on Love Island Australia

Love Island star Jessie Wynter’s dramatic past on Australian version of the show

Stacey Solomon has been forced to deny she's given birth

Stacey Solomon forced to deny she’s secretly given birth as she gives pregnancy update

Celebrities

Hairdresser Emily Pytel shared her four customer 'icks' online.

Hairdresser reveals the four things she can't stand clients doing

Lifestyle

The show will see mums and dads in their 40s and 50s trying to find love.

Love Island spin-off wants 'vibrant single parents' for new dating show

Deal or No Deal is reportedly set to make a return to our screens after seven years away.

Deal or No Deal to make huge TV comeback with a brand new host

Sue Radford has revealed her kids are ill

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares 'awful' update as seven children struck by bug

Celebrities

The pregnant TV star has been suspiciously quiet on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon fans convinced she's in labour as she 'goes quiet'

Celebrities

Sainsbury's has some big changes coming to their supermarkets

Sainsbury's set to lose 237 in-store pharmacies in huge change

News