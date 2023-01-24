Has Haris Namani left Love Island 2023?

Has Haris Namani left the Love Island villa? Everything you need to know...

Love Island is back with a brand new series, and it’s already causing plenty of drama.

There has already been plenty of partner swapping and bust ups - mainly between Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz.

But now reports suggest that Haris Namani has been dumped from the show.

So has Haris left Love Island and what happened to him? Here’s what we know…

Haris Namani is on ITV's Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

Has Haris Namani left Love Island?

According to The Sun, Haris was dumped from Love Island during a double eviction filmed on Monday night.

After a public vote, the bottom boy and girl were up for elimination and Haris ended up packing his bags.

This comes after fans were confused when the 21-year-old was seemingly 'missing' from the show during a row with Olivia and Zara.

Taking to Twitter, one fan asked: “I’m so confused why did Harris not attend never have I ever.”

Haris Namani seemingly went missing from Love Island. Picture: Instagram

“Hold up, wait a minute... Something ain't right! Where's Harris??” someone else said, as a third wrote: “Haris where you been?? Forgot Liv was even coupled up.”

Another asked: “Where was Haris in all of this tho loooooool,” while someone else added: “Where's Haris gone and why are they not showing what he thinks of Liv constantly bothered about Tom?”

Haris later appeared the following morning in the villa bedroom, where he was seen cuddling with Olivia.

Haris Namani has reportedly been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

This comes after footage of Haris getting into a fight on a night out emerged online, seeing the 21-year-old seemingly hit someone last May in Doncaster.

After the video emerged, a representative for Love Island said: “Language and behaviour in the villa is always closely monitored, and Islanders are reminded of what we consider acceptable during their time on the show.

“Extensive duty of care protocols for all Islanders includes video training and guidance covering language and behaviour.”

Read more: