Love Island spin-off wants 'vibrant single parents' for new dating show

20 January 2023, 15:23

TV bosses are on the hunt for unattached mums and dads in search of 'the one'.

The winter series of Love Island may be in full swing as young singletons search for romance, but ITV have just released details of a brand new show which hopes to help middle-aged adults find 'the one'.

Show bosses are on the hunt for "vibrant single parents" to take part in an older version of the hit series – and there's an interesting twist.

Casting agents are asking grown-up children to nominate their unattached mums and dads for the saucy spin-off.

The network's latest concept, named The Romance Retreat, will be coming to the channel later this year and is specifically targeted at the generation above those starring in the original Love Island.

Contestants will spend time together in a luxury villa, just like Love Island.
Contestants will spend time together in a luxury villa, just like Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

The announcement for the show reads: "ITV1 are looking for vibrant single parents from across the UK who are in search of love, for a brand new dating show!

"This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown up children."

Applications for the dating contest are open now and close on Friday 31st March at midnight, but kids putting forward their single parents must be over 18.

Could new Love Island host Maya Jama also front The Romance Retreat?
Could new Love Island host Maya Jama also front The Romance Retreat? Picture: Instagram

The show website gives hopeful applicants a glimpse of where they might expect to stay during their search for romance.

The luxury villa pictured on the casting call-out is set in beautiful grounds, boasts modern features and even has a fancy glass balcony perfect for romantic dinner dates or long chats under the stars.

Although the information doesn't disclose the house location, judging by the glorious sunshine it's somewhere abroad.

No more details have been shared as yet, but if Love Island is anything to go by there could be a string of glamorous evenings on the cards and a huge cash prize at stake.

The Romance Retreat is specifically targeted at the generation above those starring in Love Island.
The Romance Retreat is specifically targeted at the generation above those starring in Love Island. Picture: ITV

Speaking of the new show on Heart Breakfast this morning, Amanda Holden revealed The Romance Retreat will be "one to watch".

She added: "I think it's a good idea, because obviously we've got all the gorgeous people in there, all the hot bodies, all the muscles, all the stuff, and then I think now we're going to meet people that still can look fantastic and have hot bodies and everything else but I think it could be more a cerebral programme.

"It can be more about getting to know people and their personalities. You've got kids and baggage. I'm looking forward to it!"

