Is Love Island on every night and when does it finish?

17 January 2023, 08:01 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 11:55

Is Love Island 2023 on every day and what time is it on? Here's what we know about the new series...

Love Island is back and there’s set to be more drama than ever.

This time there is a brand new host in the form of Maya Jama, as well as a brand new bunch of contestants.

The second ever winter series of the show kicked off on Monday 16th January, with the singletons heading to South Africa.

Among those taking part include payroll administrator Anna-May Robey, Michelle Keegan body double Olivia Hawkins and makeup artist Lana Jenkins.

Maya Jama is the new Love Island 2023 host
Maya Jama is the new Love Island 2023 host. Picture: ITV

But when is Love Island on and how can I watch it? Here’s what we know…

What time is Love Island on?

Love Island is on at 9pm on ITV2 and the broadcaster's new streaming service ITVX.

New episodes air every single day, apart from Saturdays where ‘Unseen Bits’ is on at the same time.

In this extra special show, narrator Iain Stirling shares exclusive content from the villa that didn’t make it to the main show.

Maya Jama will also be live in London every Sunday night for Love Island: Aftersun, where they'll take a look at what’s been happening throughout the week.

There is a new Love Island 2023 villa
There is a new Love Island 2023 villa. Picture: ITV

How long is Love Island on for?

The launch show is always a longer episode and aired for one hour and 35 minutes, ending at 10:35pm.

Most episodes last for just over an hour, finishing at 10:05pm.

Love Island is being filmed in South Africa, in the wine region of Franschhoek.

The contestants are staying in the £1.2 million Ludas Magnus villa which is set across 25 acres of land and has a beautiful backdrop of mountains.

The Love Island 2023 villa is in South Africa
The Love Island 2023 villa is in South Africa. Picture: ITV

There’s a 'dog house' where Islanders can go if they don't want to share a bed with their partner, a huge outdoor swimming pool and an outdoor gym.

In an all new feature, there is also a treehouse in the garden which has a secluded bedded area, as well as the show's 'biggest ever' hideaway.

Meet the Love Island contestants 2023

