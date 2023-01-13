Who is Love Island farmer Will Young? Age, career and famous TikTok revealed
13 January 2023, 12:21
Love Island 2023 cast: How old is Will Young and is he famous on TikTok? Here's what we know...
It’s officially time for the new Love Island series all the way from South Africa.
And things are looking a little different this time around, with Maya Jama hosting the winter show from a brand new villa.
And one of the contestants hoping to make it all the way to the end and win £50,000 is farmer Will Young.
So, who is Will Young? Here’s what we know about the new Love Island star…
What is Will Young’s age and where is he from?
Will is 23-years-old from Buckinghamshire.
When asked to reveal something no one knows about him, Will said: “Every night I light a candle and meditate for 20-25 minutes.
“A girl I was seeing told me to meditate, I tried it and loved it. I stopped seeing her and carried on meditating!
“It’s a nice way to self reflect, taking a minute on my day/ week. It’s really nice and sets me up for a nice sleep.”
He also added he would want Sir David Attenborough to play him in a movie of his life.
What is Will Young’s job?
Will is a farmer and spends his day working with animals.
On his social media accounts, Will shares content of himself sheering sheep and building pig pens.
He said: “Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work. Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love.
“I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife.”
What is Will Young’s TikTok and Instagram?
You can find Will on TikTok @farmerwill_ - where he has over one million followers - and on Instagram @farmer_will_, but this year all the Islander’s pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.
ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so nothing can be published on their behalf and so they can avoid “the adverse effects of social media”.
This means you'll have to wait until he's back in England to see any updates.
