Who is Love Island farmer Will Young? Age, career and famous TikTok revealed

13 January 2023, 12:21

Love Island 2023 cast: How old is Will Young and is he famous on TikTok? Here's what we know...

It’s officially time for the new Love Island series all the way from South Africa.

And things are looking a little different this time around, with Maya Jama hosting the winter show from a brand new villa.

And one of the contestants hoping to make it all the way to the end and win £50,000 is farmer Will Young.

So, who is Will Young? Here’s what we know about the new Love Island star…

Love Island's Will Young is a farmer
Love Island's Will Young is a farmer. Picture: Instagram

What is Will Young’s age and where is he from?

Will is 23-years-old from Buckinghamshire.

When asked to reveal something no one knows about him, Will said: “Every night I light a candle and meditate for 20-25 minutes.

“A girl I was seeing told me to meditate, I tried it and loved it. I stopped seeing her and carried on meditating!

“It’s a nice way to self reflect, taking a minute on my day/ week. It’s really nice and sets me up for a nice sleep.”

He also added he would want Sir David Attenborough to play him in a movie of his life.

Will Young is part of the Love Island 2023 cast
Will Young is part of the Love Island 2023 cast. Picture: ITV

What is Will Young’s job?

Will is a farmer and spends his day working with animals.

On his social media accounts, Will shares content of himself sheering sheep and building pig pens.

He said: “Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work. Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love.

“I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife.”

What is Will Young’s TikTok and Instagram?

You can find Will on TikTok @farmerwill_ - where he has over one million followers - and on Instagram @farmer_will_, but this year all the Islander’s pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so nothing can be published on their behalf and so they can avoid “the adverse effects of social media”.

This means you’ll have to wait until she’s back in England to see any updates.

Meet the other Love Island stars of 2023:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

A woman has gone viral after marrying her duvet

Woman who married her duvet says it’s the ‘most intimate’ relationship of her life

Ellie Spencer has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

How old is Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence and what is her job?

The Traitors US is going to be airing on the BBC

The Traitors US: Who is in the cast and how can I watch it?

Tanya Manhenga on Love Island 2023

How old is Love Island star Tanya Manhenga and what is biomedical science?

Gogglebox's Mary has opened up about starring on the show

Gogglebox’s Mary opens up about ‘minor’ payment for Channel 4 show

Gogglebox

Trending on Heart

Austin Butler thanked Lisa Marien Presley during his Golden Globes acceptance speech

Austin Butler's tribute to Lisa Marie Presley goes viral following tragic death

Celebrities

How to save money on your energy bills

How to do the Money Saving Boiler Challenge and save hundreds off your bill

Lifestyle

Lisa Presley has passed away at the age of 54

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon says she could give birth 'any minute' as she opens up about pregnancy

Stacey Solomon says she could give birth 'any minute' as she opens up about pregnancy

Celebrities

Gordon Ramsay previously opened up about his children

Why Gordon Ramsay won’t leave any of his money to his children

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a LBD from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black mini dress from Ted Baker

Celebrities

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Calebb is played by Will Ash in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Will Ash's life away from Caleb - including Coronation Street star cousin
People have spotted an issue with Rose's hair in the new Titanic poster

Titanic fans left baffled by Rose's hair in film's 25th anniversary poster

Martin Lewis has revealed a huge broadband hike

Martin Lewis' two month price rise warning to anyone who has broadband

News

Stacey Solomon has said she 'isn't superwoman'

Pregnant Stacey Solomon praises eldest boys saying she ‘couldn’t do it without them’

Celebrities

Lana Jenkins used to date Owen Warner

Inside Love Island star Lana Jenkins’ romance with I’m A Celebrity’s Owen Warner

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her maternity leave

Pregnant Stacey Solomon hints at due date as she reveals maternity leave plans

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Anna-May Robey has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

How old is Love Island's Anna-May Robey and what is her job?