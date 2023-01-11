Inside Love Island star Lana Jenkins’ romance with I’m A Celebrity’s Owen Warner
11 January 2023, 13:41 | Updated: 11 January 2023, 14:21
New Love Island star Lana Jenkins has opened up about her relationship with I’m A Celebrity finalist Owen Warner.
Love Island is back with a brand new series and a brand new batch of Islanders.
And now one of the stars of the winter series has opened up about her relationship with I’m A Celebrity finalist Owen Warner.
But what happened with Owen and Lana and why did they split? Here’s what we know…
What happened with Lana Jenkins and Owen Warner?
Lana Jenkins dated Owen Warner two years ago during lockdown and the pair split after a short-lived romance.
Before entering the villa, Lana reflected on her relationship with Owen, saying it was ‘lovely’.
She said: “We had a bit of a lockdown relationship, so we spent a lot of time together.
“And then when we ended, we ended amicably, so I have nothing bad to say in terms of our relationship and the time that we spent together.”
While she didn’t watch the whole series of I’m A Celebrity, she did tune into the final to see her ex come in second place.
“I just thought it’s a bit weird to watch your ex for an hour on telly every evening, so I didn’t bother,” she said.
“But I did send him a message when he got out and was like, ‘Well done. That’s amazing that you came runner-up.’ So it was nice.”
Lana has also opened up about her heartbreak, saying: “I have had one heartbreak which was my last relationship, but I think coming out of that made me a better, stronger person.
“I’m all about forgiveness. I think, if I forgive, then it makes me feel better.
"So I don’t necessarily think a bad break-up is a bad thing in the long run.
“We’ve both moved on with our lives. He probably won’t watch, because I wouldn’t watch it if he was on there.”
