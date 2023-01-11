Inside Love Island star Lana Jenkins’ romance with I’m A Celebrity’s Owen Warner

11 January 2023, 13:41 | Updated: 11 January 2023, 14:21

Lana Jenkins used to date Owen Warner
Lana Jenkins used to date Owen Warner. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

New Love Island star Lana Jenkins has opened up about her relationship with I’m A Celebrity finalist Owen Warner.

Love Island is back with a brand new series and a brand new batch of Islanders.

And now one of the stars of the winter series has opened up about her relationship with I’m A Celebrity finalist Owen Warner.

But what happened with Owen and Lana and why did they split? Here’s what we know…

Lana Jenkins has joined the Love Island 2023 cast
Lana Jenkins has joined the Love Island 2023 cast. Picture: ITV

What happened with Lana Jenkins and Owen Warner?

Lana Jenkins dated Owen Warner two years ago during lockdown and the pair split after a short-lived romance.

Before entering the villa, Lana reflected on her relationship with Owen, saying it was ‘lovely’.

She said: “We had a bit of a lockdown relationship, so we spent a lot of time together.

“And then when we ended, we ended amicably, so I have nothing bad to say in terms of our relationship and the time that we spent together.”

Owen Warner came runner up on I'm A Celebrity
Owen Warner came runner up on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

While she didn’t watch the whole series of I’m A Celebrity, she did tune into the final to see her ex come in second place.

“I just thought it’s a bit weird to watch your ex for an hour on telly every evening, so I didn’t bother,” she said.

“But I did send him a message when he got out and was like, ‘Well done. That’s amazing that you came runner-up.’ So it was nice.”

Lana has also opened up about her heartbreak, saying: “I have had one heartbreak which was my last relationship, but I think coming out of that made me a better, stronger person.

“I’m all about forgiveness. I think, if I forgive, then it makes me feel better.

"So I don’t necessarily think a bad break-up is a bad thing in the long run.

“We’ve both moved on with our lives. He probably won’t watch, because I wouldn’t watch it if he was on there.”

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

People have spotted an issue with Rose's hair in the new Titanic poster

Titanic fans left baffled by Rose's hair in film's 25th anniversary poster

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Anna-May Robey has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

How old is Love Island's Anna-May Robey and what is her job?

Adam Thomas' son is on Waterloo Road with him

Adam Thomas reveals moment he told son Teddy he’d been cast in Waterloo Road

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Kai Fagan

Who is Love Island's Kai Fagan? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has revealed a huge broadband hike

Martin Lewis' two month price rise warning to anyone who has broadband

News

Stacey Solomon has said she 'isn't superwoman'

Pregnant Stacey Solomon praises eldest boys saying she ‘couldn’t do it without them’

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her maternity leave

Pregnant Stacey Solomon hints at due date as she reveals maternity leave plans

Celebrities

Haris Namani has joined Love Island 2023

How old is Love Island’s Haris Namani and who is his ex girlfriend?

Shaq Muhammad has joined the cast of Love Island 2023

How old is Love Island's Shaq Muhammad and what is his job?

Ron Hall has joined the Love Island line up

How old is Love Island's Ron Hall and what is his job?

Lana Jenkins has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

Who is Love Island’s Lana Jenkins? Age, job and famous ex boyfriend revealed

Olivia Hawkins has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

Who is Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins? Age and job as a famous body double revealed

The supermarket chain (not pictured) has introduced 'chatty checkouts' to help end loneliness

Dutch supermarket introduces checkouts for people who like to chat

Lifestyle

Kerry Katona opens up on shock Lucien Laviscount romance

Kerry Katona opens up on shock Lucien Laviscount romance

Celebrities

James Alexandrou played a role in Call the Midwife

Call The Midwife fans spot iconic EastEnders star 16 years after quitting soap

Stacey Solomon is expecting her fifth child in a matter of weeks

Stacey Solomon beams as she shows off growing baby bump in family picture

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a brown skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her brown faux leather skirt

Celebrities

Ellie Warner has shared a photo of her growing baby bump

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner shares rare picture of her growing baby bump

Gogglebox

A lingerie expert has shared her tips for putting your bra on

Lingerie expert says we’ve all been putting our bras on wrong

Lifestyle