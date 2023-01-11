Inside Love Island star Lana Jenkins’ romance with I’m A Celebrity’s Owen Warner

Lana Jenkins used to date Owen Warner. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

New Love Island star Lana Jenkins has opened up about her relationship with I’m A Celebrity finalist Owen Warner.

Love Island is back with a brand new series and a brand new batch of Islanders.

And now one of the stars of the winter series has opened up about her relationship with I’m A Celebrity finalist Owen Warner.

But what happened with Owen and Lana and why did they split? Here’s what we know…

Lana Jenkins has joined the Love Island 2023 cast. Picture: ITV

What happened with Lana Jenkins and Owen Warner?

Lana Jenkins dated Owen Warner two years ago during lockdown and the pair split after a short-lived romance.

Before entering the villa, Lana reflected on her relationship with Owen, saying it was ‘lovely’.

She said: “We had a bit of a lockdown relationship, so we spent a lot of time together.

“And then when we ended, we ended amicably, so I have nothing bad to say in terms of our relationship and the time that we spent together.”

Owen Warner came runner up on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

While she didn’t watch the whole series of I’m A Celebrity, she did tune into the final to see her ex come in second place.

“I just thought it’s a bit weird to watch your ex for an hour on telly every evening, so I didn’t bother,” she said.

“But I did send him a message when he got out and was like, ‘Well done. That’s amazing that you came runner-up.’ So it was nice.”

Lana has also opened up about her heartbreak, saying: “I have had one heartbreak which was my last relationship, but I think coming out of that made me a better, stronger person.

“I’m all about forgiveness. I think, if I forgive, then it makes me feel better.

"So I don’t necessarily think a bad break-up is a bad thing in the long run.

“We’ve both moved on with our lives. He probably won’t watch, because I wouldn’t watch it if he was on there.”

