Love Island fans in hysterics as Lana Jenkins skirt splits during challenge

Lana Jenkins had Love Island viewers in hysterics after she had a wardrobe malfunction during a challenge.

Love Island has just kicked off with a brand new series, and the drama has already started.

ITV2 bosses have barely given the contestants time to settle in before throwing them into the first challenge.

And Tuesday night’s episode kicked off with a game to break the ice between the islanders which saw them act out a series of dares.

But things didn’t exactly go well for make-up artist Lana Jenkins, who had to pick the person she fancied the most and give them a dance.

Lana Jenkins split her skirt on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Despite being coupled up with financial advisor Ron Hall, she instead chose airport security advisor Shaq Muhammad.

As she stood in front of Shaq, Lana dropped down and felt the whole back of her skirt completely rip.

Bursting into laughter, Lana grabbed the rip, before explaining in the Beach Hut: “My skirt split right open, right down the middle of my crack.”

Viewers on Twitter found the whole thing hilarious, with one writing: “‘Loool poor Lana 💀how unfortunate.”

LANA’S SKIRT SPLITTING STOP IT #LoveIsland — 🦋heather x (@heatherrrrrrrx) January 17, 2023

“No she did not. Lana omg,” another said, while a third added: “Lana’s skirt ripping is iconic #LoveIsland”.

A fourth commented: “Wait so Lana is with Ron…fancies Shaq and her skirt just split. So much to uncover here #LoveIsland.”

While a fifth added: “LANA’S SKIRT SPLITTING STOP IT #LoveIsland.”

Elsewhere in the episode, bombshell Tom Clare turned up to mix things up and had to steal one girl to couple up with.

After pulling each girl for a chat, he eventually chose Olivia Hawkins to couple up with, leaving farmer Will Young single.

Will Young could be dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

Will then received a text which read: "Will, you are now single. At the end of the week all Islanders will take part in a recoupling.

“The Islander not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island."

Viewers will have to wait and find out who will be first to leave the villa.

