Amy Dowden facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, husband, family and cancer journey

28 September 2024, 17:30

Amy Dowden wearing a pink gown on the NTA red carpet
Amy Dowden is back in her Strictly Come Dancing sequins for 2024. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Does Amy Dowden have a twin sister? Where is she from? And what's the latest on her cancer journey? Here's everything you need to know about the professional.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amy Dowden MBE made her highly anticipated return to the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 dance floor after taking time out to treat and recover from her breast cancer diagnosis.

Partnered up with JB Gill from JLS, the professional dancer is back to her best work and found herself top of the leaderboard in week one.

Amy was recently forced to take break from dancing after being diagnosed twice with cancer in 2023.

Now, "clear of the disease", she is overjoyed to be back to her passion. Here's everything you need to know about including her age, where she's from, her husband and her full cancer story.

Amy Dowden at the BAFTA awards red carpet
Amy Dowden has had a hugely successful dance and TV career. Picture: Getty

How old is Amy Dowden and where is she from?

Born on August 10th, 1990, Amy celebrated her 34th birthday in 2024.

She was raised in Caerphilly, Wales.

Who is Amy Dowden's family and does she have a twin sister?

Amy's family have all publicly joined her on her cancer journey, taking part in filming for her documentary, Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me.

The daughter of Gillian and Richard Dowden, Amy also has twin sister Rebecca who they call Becky. They are all very close and Amy often shares heartfelt messages to her family on social media.

Who is Amy Dowden's husband Ben Jones?

Amy and Ben married in a beautiful wedding ceremony in July 2022 which was attended by all her Strictly pals including Dianne Buswell who was also a bridesmaid.

The couple first met in 2011 and Ben is a professional dancer just like Amy. They competed together in the British National Latin Dance championship and were the first all-British pair to lift the trophy.

Amy Dowden's husband Ben Jones is also her professional dance partner
Amy Dowden's husband Ben Jones is also her professional dance partner. Picture: Amy Dowden/Instagram

How is Amy Dowden now?

In 2023, Amy confirmed to her fans she had stage three breast cancer after finding a lump in her breast a day before she went on honeymoon.

Amy underwent a mastectomy, chemo and radiotherapy and in February 2024 she confirmed she had "no evidence of disease".

What are Amy Dowden's dance achievements?

One of the highest ranking ballroom and Latin dancers in the UK, Amy has had a rewarding career to say the least.

A former British National Champion, she’s a four-time British National Finalist and reached the World Championship semi-final in 2015.

Amy and husband Ben also have their own dance school, Art in Motion Dance Academy.

Away from dancing, she also has her own TV show documenting her health troubles plus new book Dancing in the Rain: My story of hope, courage and resilience.

