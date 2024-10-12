Kai Widdrington facts: Strictly dancer's age, girlfriend, famous father and career revealed

Kai Widdrington is a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is Kai Widdrington dating? And how tall is he? Here's everything you need to know about the Strictly professional.

Kai Widdrington has been part of the Strictly Come Dancing pro team since 2021 after a hugely successful career on other TV shows and competing in Latin and ballroom competitions.

Without a celebrity partner this year, Kai has got plenty of time on his hands to master professional performances and concentrate on his dancing tours away from the show.

Elsewhere, Kai is the son of a famous footballer and has began raising awareness for dyslexia and ADHD after being diagnosed with both.

Here's everything you need to know about Kai from his age, where he's from, height and who he's dating right now.

Kai Widdrington was a finalist on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

How old is Kai Widdrington and where is from?

Born on 29th August 1995, Kai celebrated his 29th birthday in 2024. He was raised in Southampton with his mum, dad and brother Theo Widdrington.

How tall is Kai Widdrington?

One of the taller pros, Kai is 6ft 2 inches which is around 1.88m in height.

Who is Kai Widdrington's famous father?

Kai is the son of Tommy Widdrington, a former Premiere League football player who played for teams including Southampton, Wigan Atletic and Grimsby Town.

Kai's brother Theo is also a football who plays for Aldershot Town F.C.

Kai Widdrington dated fellow professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova for two years. Picture: Getty

Who is Kai Widdrington dating?

It's believed Kai is currently single after breaking up with fellow dancer and Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova earlier in 2024.

The couple dated for two years and it's through their break up was down to just growing apart. It's thought they remain on good terms.

What has Kai Widdrington achieved in his dancing career?

Starting off following his father's footsteps and playing football, it wasn't long before Kai chose dance as his future career.

At the age of 14, he won the World Junior Latin-American Champion title and then made it all the way to the final of Britain's Got Talent.

In 2017 he joined Ireland's Dancing With The Stars before moving to Strictly in 2021.