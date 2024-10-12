Are Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał dating?

12 October 2024, 17:35

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał are fuelling romance rumours
Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał are fuelling romance rumours. Picture: Pete Wicks/Jowita Przystał/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Pete Wicks's relationship status is being questioned again as he grows closer to professional dancer Jowita Przystał - so are they together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pete Wicks's love life has always been a popular topic of conversation from dating Megan McKenna to Maura Higgins and now, he's being connected to his Strictly Come Dancing partner Jowita Przystał.

Forming a strong bond in rehearsals and of course, performing some pretty sexy routines for judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, it's no wonder everyone thinks the showbiz pair are dating.

From podcast interviews to their friends speaking about their relationship, the likelihood of Pete and Jowita's relationship being more than just friendship seems possible.

So are Pete and Jowita dating and seeing one another? Here's what's been said.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał have become inseparable during dance training
Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał have become inseparable during dance training. Picture: Jowita Przystał/Instagram

Are Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał dating?

At present, neither Pete or Jowita have denied or confirmed they are boyfriend and girlfriend or dating.

However, following a near kiss on the dance floor, and lots of flirting rumours, it seems these two could mean more to one another than just dancing partners.

Clearly getting along really well, both Pete and Jowita are feeding into the idea they could be an item, especially after featuring on Pete's podcast.

He saidJowita doesn't make him miserable and added: "I can't sit here and go, 'She's my life' - we don’t know each other that well. But what I do know is that she makes me feel good."

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał have yet to address romance rumours
Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał have yet to address romance rumours. Picture: Jowita Przystał/Instagram

Elsewhere Pete's best friend Sam Thompson also confirmed the pair have a special connection when he said on This Morning: "He cares about her so much, the way he looks at her. I've never seen it before. I just want to see him happy, he is one of the best people I know."

And it's not just the people closest to Pete and Jowita who are noticing their chemistry as Craig Revel Horwood has even said: "There is a lot of giggling going on and chumminess with Pete and Jowita."

Before going on the show and meeting Jowita, Pete was rumoured to be dating former Love Island star Maura Higgins after being pictured hanging out together.

Jowita was previously connected to former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

