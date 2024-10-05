On Air Now
Strictly Come Dancing wouldn't be the same without former professional dancer and now judge Anton Du Beke.
Joining the judging panel for good in 2021 replacing Bruno Tonioli, Anton has been part of the TV show crew since it began in 2004.
Away from the dance floor, Anton has a busy family life with his wife Hannah Summer, especially after they welcomed twins in 2017.
Here's everything you need to know about Anton from his age, real name, where he's from and his dancing achievements.
Born on July 20th 1966, Anton turned 58 in 2024. His real full name is Anthony Paul Beke and he was raised in Sevenoaks, Kent.
His mother is Spanish, his father Hungarian and he also has a brother and a sister.
Anton measures in at 5ft 11inches which is around 1.8m tall.
Anton married Chief Marketing Office Hannah Summers in 2017 in a secret wedding.
They officially met in 2011 at a golf club and now live together, along with their children, in Buckinghamshire.
Anton and his wife welcomed twins George and Henrietta just before they got married in 2017.
The couple publicly spoke about their struggles to conceive and their IVF journey before successfully having their son and daughter.
Anton didn't start his competitive dance career until he was 14 which is considered late in the business. However, by 17, he had specialised in ballroom and ended up New Zealand Champion twice in a row with his professional partner Erin Boag.
Of course, a Strictly favourite, Anton has also gone on to have a successful career as an author with a number of fiction titles published.