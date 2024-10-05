Anton Du Beke facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, wife, children and dance career

Anton Du Beke has been part of the Strictly Come Dancing team since the beginning. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Does Anton Du Beke have twins with wife Hannah Summers? And what is his real full name? Here's everything you need to know about the Strictly judge.

Strictly Come Dancing wouldn't be the same without former professional dancer and now judge Anton Du Beke.

Joining the judging panel for good in 2021 replacing Bruno Tonioli, Anton has been part of the TV show crew since it began in 2004.

Away from the dance floor, Anton has a busy family life with his wife Hannah Summer, especially after they welcomed twins in 2017.

Here's everything you need to know about Anton from his age, real name, where he's from and his dancing achievements.

Anton Du Beke began dancing aged 14. Picture: Anton Du Beke/Instagram

How old is Anton Du Beke and where is he from?

Born on July 20th 1966, Anton turned 58 in 2024. His real full name is Anthony Paul Beke and he was raised in Sevenoaks, Kent.

His mother is Spanish, his father Hungarian and he also has a brother and a sister.

How tall is Anton Du Beke?

Anton measures in at 5ft 11inches which is around 1.8m tall.

Who is Anton Du Beke's wife?

Anton married Chief Marketing Office Hannah Summers in 2017 in a secret wedding.

They officially met in 2011 at a golf club and now live together, along with their children, in Buckinghamshire.

Anton Du Beke and wife Hannah Summers have a twins together. Picture: Getty

Who are Anton Du Beke's children?

Anton and his wife welcomed twins George and Henrietta just before they got married in 2017.

The couple publicly spoke about their struggles to conceive and their IVF journey before successfully having their son and daughter.

What has Anton Du Beke achieved in his career?

Anton didn't start his competitive dance career until he was 14 which is considered late in the business. However, by 17, he had specialised in ballroom and ended up New Zealand Champion twice in a row with his professional partner Erin Boag.

Of course, a Strictly favourite, Anton has also gone on to have a successful career as an author with a number of fiction titles published.