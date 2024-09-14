Toyah Willcox facts: Age, husband, best songs and TV shows revealed

14 September 2024, 18:00

Toyah Willcox is a singing and acting star
Toyah Willcox is a singing and acting star. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is Toyah Willcox still married to Robert Tripp? And was she in the Teletubbies? Here's everything you need to know about her personal and professional life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Toyah Willcox has had a busy career in her time, releasing over 40 music singles including top hits 'I Want To Be Free' and 'Victims of the Riddle', she's also enjoyed working on multiple TV shows such as Jubilee.

And music is not only a professional love but a personal one too that she enjoys with her husband and musician Robert Tripp.

Now, decades on from some of her biggest hits, Toyah is striving in the business more than ever as not only is she still performing, she's also been embarking on a hit video series, Sunday Lunch, with her partner that has thousands of fans.

So who is Toyah Willcox and why is she famous? Here's everything you need to know from her age, family life and a full list of her best songs and TV shows.

Toyah Willcox singing on stage
Toyah Willcox is most famous for her iconic voice and songs. Picture: Getty

How old is Toyah Willcox and where is she from?

Toyah celebrates her birthday on May 18 and was born in 1958 meaning she turned 66 in 2024.

Born and raised in King's Heath, Birmingham, Toyah quickly moved to London as a young adult to pursue her career in showbiz.

Now she has settled in the more serene Dorset with her husband.

Who is Toyah Willcox's husband Robert Flipp?

Toyah has been married to her husband Robert since 1986.

Robert is also famous in the music world as the founder and guitarist of band King Crimson and has worked with some legends including Blondie and David Bowie.

Toyah and Robert didn't have any children together but have arranged to leave their entire estate to a musical educational trust for children.

In an interview with The Guardian, she explained why she didn't have kids: "I've never wanted family life. I've probably inherited a feeling of being trapped in family life.

"I never had any maternal instinct and it always baffled me why I was expected to have children."

Toyah Willcox and husband Robert Tripp
Toyah Willcox and husband Robert Tripp have been married since 1986. Picture: Getty

Who are Toyah Willcox's family?

The singer has openly spoken about her relationships with her mother, father and siblings in the past and how she has a very small family.

Toyah's dad, Beric Wilcox was a factory owner and her mother Barbara Joy was a dancer. She also has an older brother and sister.

Speaking about her childhood, she said: "My early family life was incredibly happy but I was very, very protected and very much living in a bubble. I was born with my legs bent inwards and clawed feet.

"My parents were incredibly strict. Because I was the one struggling with walking and dyslexia I always got off lightly, which the other two really resented me for."

Toyah has also been open about the difficult relationship she had with her mother.

What are Toyah Willcox's biggest and best songs?

Toyah has a whole collection of hits to be proud of across multiple decades. These include:

  • Victims of the Riddle
  • Bird in Flight
  • Ieya
  • Danced
  • I Want to Be Free
  • Thunder in the Mountains
  • Brave New World
  • Be Proud Be Loud (Be Heard)
  • Rebel Run
  • The Vow
  • Don't Fall in Love (I Said)
  • Latex Messiah (Viva la Rebel in You)
  • Levitate

What movies and TV shows has Toyah Willcox been in?

Not just a big singer, Toyah has also enjoyed a spot of acting which has included some big roles including Jubilee and even the voiceover of the Teletubbies.

Other roles are:

  • The Corn Is Green
  • Tales from the Vienna Woods
  • The Tempest
  • Quadrophenia
  • Urgh! A Music War
  • Murder: Ultimate Grounds for Divorce
  • The Ebony Tower
  • Anchoress
  • The Most Fertile Man in Ireland

Her acting career covered the TV screen, cinema and even theatrical stage.

Toyah and husband Robert also have a hugely popular YouTube series called Sunday Lunch. Every weekend they gather in their home to do a music cover.

