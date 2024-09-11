Exclusive

Davina McCall reveals what fans can expect from My Mum Your Dad season two

Davina McCall has spilled the beans on My Mum, Your Dad season 2. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Davina McCall chatted to Amanda and JK on Heart Breakfast about the brand new series of My Mum, Your Dad.

Davina McCall has joined Heart Breakfast to talk all things My Mum, Your Dad series two.

The TV host joined Amanda Holden and JK as they discussed the upcoming season which will see a group of brand new single parents looking for love in the retreat.

She also opened up about what fans can expect from the show this year, as well as revealing how she was the driving force behind My Mum, Your Dad being made.

