Exclusive

Davina McCall reveals what fans can expect from My Mum Your Dad season two

11 September 2024, 11:00

Davina McCall has spilled the beans on My Mum, Your Dad season 2
Davina McCall has spilled the beans on My Mum, Your Dad season 2. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Davina McCall chatted to Amanda and JK on Heart Breakfast about the brand new series of My Mum, Your Dad.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Davina McCall has joined Heart Breakfast to talk all things My Mum, Your Dad series two.

The TV host joined Amanda Holden and JK as they discussed the upcoming season which will see a group of brand new single parents looking for love in the retreat.

She also opened up about what fans can expect from the show this year, as well as revealing how she was the driving force behind My Mum, Your Dad being made.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am-10am weekdays

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Gavin and Stacey return to our screens in December 2024

Stars to marry in Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale

James Earl Jones in 2013

Lion King and Star Wars actor James Earl Jones has died, aged 93

Ben Thapa from G4 has died

X Factor's G4 singer Ben Thapa dies, aged 42

The my Mum Your Dad season two cast has been revealed

My Mum Your Dad 2024 cast: Full line-up of single parents and children

Nicole Kidman's mother Janelle has died

Nicole Kidman says her "heart is broken" after mother Janelle's death, aged 84

Billie Faiers and husband Greg have quit their ITV show

Billie Faiers quits The Family Diaries after six series, three years after sister Sam

Demi Moore is doubtful towards remake of classic film Ghost

Demi Moore shows her disapproval for Channing Tatum’s Ghost remake plans

Davina McCall has revealed a twist in upcoming season of My Mum, Your Dad

My Mum, Your Dad’s Davina McCall reveals new twist for season 2

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Chase viewers were delighted as they watched Ian and Karen win the £100,000

The Chase contestants win £100K as they take home show's biggest cash prize ever

Here's everything you need to know about the One Tree Hill reboot

One Tree Hill sequel release date, returning original cast and storyline explained

Tommy Fury and Olivia Attwood are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

James Corden had to address crowds watching the filming for the Christmas Special

James Corden issues warning as Gavin & Stacey fans flock to watch filming of Christmas Special
When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

MAFS UK 2024 start date revealed: When is Married At First Sight back?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Joel Dommett smiling alongside a picture of him on stage

Joel Dommett facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks change in 2024? Date, time and why the clock goes back

Lifestyle

Inside Dave Grohl's family life with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters

Dave Grohl wife and daughters: Inside Foo Fighters star's family life

Celebrities

The date autumn starts has been revealed

When does autumn officially start in the UK and what is the equinox?

Weather

Nick Knowles at a red carpet event wearing a black suit and white shirt

Nick Knowles facts: TV presenter's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

The Princess of Wales could be seen wearing a special eternity ring in the emotional family video

Kate Middleton new eternity ring: Why Princess isn't wearing engagement ring in new video

Royals

The Harry Potter TV series is on the lookout for child actors

How to apply for Harry Potter HBO TV series as open call auditions announced

A beloved character is returning to Gavin and Stacey

Major update on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special as iconic character returns for final episode
Joel Dommett spoke about his son on Heart Breakfast

Joel Dommett opens up about his son Wilde taking his first steps

James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

Dev Griffin

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are said to be taking part in a new reality TV series

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash set to take part in new reality TV series filmed at Pickle Cottage
Alison Hammond revealed she has lost a total of 11 stone after being diagnosed as 'morbidly obese'

Alison Hammond bravely reflects on 11 stone weight loss: 'I was dying'

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals breast cancer diagnosis after discovering lump while breastfeeding
Eamonn Holmes reportedly has a new girlfriend since splitting from Ruth Langsford

Who is Eamonn Holmes new girlfriend Katie Alexander? Their rumoured relationship revealed

Billie Faiers in 2023

Billie Faiers facts: TOWIE and Family Diaries star's age, husband, children, sister and family explained
Olly Murs will be heading out on the road for a 2025 UK Arena Tour with special guests Blue

Olly Murs 2025 tour: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Events