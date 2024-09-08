My Mum Your Dad 2024 cast: Full line-up of single parents and children

The my Mum Your Dad season two cast has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Here is your first look at the My Mum Your Dad season 2 cast as the series gets ready to air.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The cast of My Mum Your Dad season two has been revealed and we can't wait to watch the parents fall in love while their kids cheer them on.

After series one saw a number of love matches, we've already seen a sneak peak as to what we can expect from the 2024 iteration.

With Davina McCall returning to help the children find their parents' perfect match, fans will be able to watch the four women and four men navigate their relationships on screen.

Who are the My Mum Your Dad cast? Meet the season 2 contestants here.

The My Mum, Your Dad cast have been revealed. Picture: ITV

My Mum Your Dad cast

Clare

Clare is one of the parents on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Age: 53

From: West Sussex

Job: Homemaker/Charity Volunteer

Speaking about why she wanted to take part in the show, Clare revealed: “I absolutely loved the last series, I thought it was really heartwarming and relatable. I’ve come to a crossroads in my life, I have an empty nest, I’ve been a full time mum for 26 years so this is a big change. I’d love to be in a relationship, it needs to be about me now.”

Clare's daughter: Aimee

Aimee is hoping her mum will find love. Picture: ITV

Age: 26

From: West Sussex

Job: Brand Manger

When asked why she thinks her mum is single, Aimee said: "She always puts everyone else first. I think in a relationship you also have to put yourself first for it to work and make your priorities known. She doesn’t like hurting people's feelings. Even though mum knows it's not right, she will carry on for ages with someone, but again it’s about putting yourself first."

Andy

Andy is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Age: 50

From: South Staffordshire

Job: Property Investor

Andy revealed what he thinks viewers will learn from him, stating: "I think the biggest thing they’ll learn is that I put on a shield of jovial and lightheartedness but underneath I'm sensitive. I don’t let people see that usually.

"I’ve always been very family oriented, especially in my decision to sell my business and focus on being around when my parents were ill. Hopefully people will see that I've got good family values and have put other people before myself."

Andy's daughter: Issy

Issy is Andy's daughter. Picture: ITV

Age: 19

From: West Midlands

Job: Student

Issy revealed who the perfect partner for her dad would be, saying: "I think someone with older children who has time to live their life solo but also to live their life together as well.

"Someone who’s already content with their life as it is and can bring that to my dad’s life. That’s such an important thing in relationships that you are both content without one another as you are together.

"When you’re younger it’s about having kids and meeting goals at certain points in your life, but when you're older it's about enjoying your life and enjoying the company together."

Jenny

Jenny is one of the cast members on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Age: 51

From: Cheshire

Job: Operations Manager

When asked about the differences dating in your 20s and in later life, Jenny revealed: "My friends say that the good men are taken and you’ve got to treat meeting men like a merry-go-round, you’ve got to be quick because they only come around once. Where I live, men that get divorced or in the process of divorce, they are gone, the ink is barely dry."

Jenny's son: Malachi

Malachi wants his mum Jenny to find love. Picture: ITV

Age: 19

From: Cheshire

Job: Student

When asked what it was like hanging out with the other kids on the show, Malachi said: "Everyone got on like a house on fire genuinely. There were times where we weren’t talking about our parents but sitting and watching films and talking to each other about other stuff."

Christian

Christian is taking part in My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Age: 46

From: Lake District of Kendal

Job: Teacher and Mindset Coach

When asked who his celebrity crush was, Christian stated: "I like Davina, she’s hot. I listen to her podcast. My celebrity crush is Sofia Vergara from Modern Family. I love her personality, she’s gorgeous, she’s my type."

Christian's son: Lucas

Lucas is Christian's son. Picture: ITV

Age: 17

From: Lake District of Kendal

Job: Estate Agent

Speaking about his dad's dating history, Lucas said: "He can be like a kid in a candy shop sometimes. He’s a cool guy, he’s family orientated, loves wildlife, loves adventuring, loves being spontaneous. He’s a very driven person. If he's got something on his mind he’ll go for it."

Maria

Maria is looking for her perfect partner on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Age: 51

From: Surrey

Job: Events Coordinator and Radio Presenter

Asked whether she was nervous about taking part in My Mum Your Dad, Maria disclosed: "Weirdly enough I wasn’t nervous. I’m excited to be spending time with people, I don’t get to do it that much.

"I thought it would be a nice way to get to know people and spend time with people. And whether or not a relationship blooms or not, it would be a great bonus but if it doesn’t that’s ok, you’re still going to form bonds and relationships regardless of whether it’s a romantic one."

Maria's daughter: Livia

Maria and Livia are part of My Mum Your Dad season two. Picture: ITV

Age: 19

From: Surrey

Job: Beauty Therapist

Speaking about where her mum has gone wrong when dating, Livia said: "She probably says a bit too much and just puts them off on the first date! Or as soon as she’s got in her mind she doesn’t like someone, that’s it, she won’t talk to them again. She should give them more time to wait and see if something develops."

Danny

Danny is one of the contestants on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Age: 49

From: Sussex

Job: Sales Controller

When quizzed on his dating history, Danny stated: "I don't have a lot of experience with dating. I was married for a long time and other than that I have had one long term relationship.

"Between the two, I tried a couple of websites but it was the most depressing thing in my life so I immediately came off them. I've got myself into a position whereby I’m comfortable and happy on my own with my life and now's the time to share it."

Danny's son: Ellis

Danny and Ellis are a duo on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Age: 21

From: London

Job: Chef

Asked why Danny may be single, Ellis stated: "Since his last relationship Dad has not done anything. He’s not got himself out there. By going on this show, it forces him to. He’s in there and he has to go on dates and talk to women."

Vicky

Vicky is hoping to find a partner on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Age: 50

From: South Wales

Job: Assistant Principle

When asked why she was taking part in My Mum Your Dad, Vicky said: "I decided to take part in the show as I thought if ITV couldn’t find me anybody, then nobody would! It’s quite hard as you get older to meet somebody.

"You have a clearer idea of what you’re looking for and to find all of those things can be difficult. I’ve been having no luck in trying to find someone myself, so I put my faith in ITV to scan the country for potential candidates."

Vicky's daughter: Angharad

Vicky and Angharad are mother and daughter. Picture: ITV

Age: 28

From: South Wales

Job: Data Manager

Speaking about why she thinks her mum is single, Angharad stated: "I just think it hasn’t been a priority for her, a lot of her life has been taken up with her career and us kids.

"She’d had two really long relationships spanning 20 years, so having the last 10 years single she’s really discovered herself and what she likes. As you get older, it does become more difficult to meet somebody."

David

David is taking part in My Mum Your Dad season two. Picture: ITV

Age: 53

From: Bristol

Job: Property Manager/Developer

When asked about the kinds of dates he's been on in the past, David said: "I have had blind dates. I’ve had friends say they have a friend I should meet and I’ve met them for a drink. I don’t really like that.

"A few years ago I did give the apps a go and there were good stories and bad stories."

David's daughter: Tiana

David and Tiana are taking part in My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Age: 21

From: Bristol

Job: Student

Asked why she nominated her dad for the show, Tiana explained: "He took a few years off from being in his last relationship and it was also a way for him to go and experience something different.

"He doesn’t really have time off from all of the children. It was a way to go and find someone but also find himself at the same time."

My Mum, Your Dad starts this September on ITV1 and ITVX.