My Mum Your Dad’s Roger and Janey delight fans with string of loved-up selfies

Roger found love with Janey on ITV's My Mum Your Dad. Picture: Instagram/@roger.hawes01

My Mum Your Dad couple Roger and Janey prove they are still going strong months after filming finished.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad stars Roger and Janey have sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a string of loved-up selfies on Instagram.

The golden couple, who fell for each other during the ITV dating show, posted a sweet selection of snaps proving the pair were going from strength to strength since filming wrapped.

One photo showed the 59-year-old widower, who tragically lost his wife to skin cancer, cuddling up to new his TV girlfriend, 47, with a huge smile plastered across his face.

The other revealed a glimpse of the duo's bedroom antics as the postman uploaded a picture of them sporting fake moustaches and laughing as they experimented with social media filters in bed.

In his caption, the father-of-three, who was nominated for the show by his 28-year-old daughter Jess, wrote: "Happy humpday!"

Viewers who followed the single parents' journey at the Sussex mansion were thrilled to see how happy they still were even though the show ended last month.

Many took to Roger's comments section to share their delight and send well wishes and supportive messages to the lovebirds.

"So wonderful seeing you both so happy. 💙💗," wrote one happy follower.

A second said: "Delighted to see Love is blossoming for you both 🙏🙂❤️😘"

"Saucy but bloody lovely," joked another.

While a fourth added: "I watched the program and I'm so happy for you both. I felt for you Roger but life really does go on and you found your soul mate. I hope you both be very happy xx."

The couple uploaded a string of sweet selfies online. Picture: Instagram/@janeybombshell

Dad-of-three Roger, whose sons Alex and Ben didn't take part in the show, won fans over the instant he shared his emotional story on screen.

ITV viewers were left in floods of tears after the postie opened up about the death of his late wife less than two years ago.

The couple had been in a relationship for 37 years when Joanne sadly died from melanoma, leaving the single father heartbroken and caring for his children alone.

The single parents hit it off immediately and have gone from strength to strength. Picture: ITV

Following the first episode, many viewers were concerned Roger wasn't ready to move on as he broke down when speaking about the ordeal during his first date in 40 years.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain after the scenes, he told hosts Susanna Reid, 52, and Richard Madeley, 67, that he was concerned about the timing of the show and even admitted "it was a debate in the family as well".

However it wasn't enough to put him off as he added, "I said 'if I had the once in a lifetime chance I am going to take it'."

And it obviously paid off as he and singer Janey look more loved-up than ever.

Read more: