My Mum Your Dad’s Roger and Janey delight fans with string of loved-up selfies

6 October 2023, 10:34

Roger found love with Janey on ITV's My Mum Your Dad.
Roger found love with Janey on ITV's My Mum Your Dad. Picture: Instagram/@roger.hawes01

My Mum Your Dad couple Roger and Janey prove they are still going strong months after filming finished.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad stars Roger and Janey have sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a string of loved-up selfies on Instagram.

The golden couple, who fell for each other during the ITV dating show, posted a sweet selection of snaps proving the pair were going from strength to strength since filming wrapped.

One photo showed the 59-year-old widower, who tragically lost his wife to skin cancer, cuddling up to new his TV girlfriend, 47, with a huge smile plastered across his face.

The other revealed a glimpse of the duo's bedroom antics as the postman uploaded a picture of them sporting fake moustaches and laughing as they experimented with social media filters in bed.

In his caption, the father-of-three, who was nominated for the show by his 28-year-old daughter Jess, wrote: "Happy humpday!"

Viewers who followed the single parents' journey at the Sussex mansion were thrilled to see how happy they still were even though the show ended last month.

Many took to Roger's comments section to share their delight and send well wishes and supportive messages to the lovebirds.

"So wonderful seeing you both so happy. 💙💗," wrote one happy follower.

A second said: "Delighted to see Love is blossoming for you both 🙏🙂❤️😘"

"Saucy but bloody lovely," joked another.

While a fourth added: "I watched the program and I'm so happy for you both. I felt for you Roger but life really does go on and you found your soul mate. I hope you both be very happy xx."

The couple uploaded a string of sweet selfies online.
The couple uploaded a string of sweet selfies online. Picture: Instagram/@janeybombshell

Dad-of-three Roger, whose sons Alex and Ben didn't take part in the show, won fans over the instant he shared his emotional story on screen.

ITV viewers were left in floods of tears after the postie opened up about the death of his late wife less than two years ago.

The couple had been in a relationship for 37 years when Joanne sadly died from melanoma, leaving the single father heartbroken and caring for his children alone.

The single parents hit it off immediately and have gone from strength to strength.
The single parents hit it off immediately and have gone from strength to strength. Picture: ITV

Following the first episode, many viewers were concerned Roger wasn't ready to move on as he broke down when speaking about the ordeal during his first date in 40 years.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain after the scenes, he told hosts Susanna Reid, 52, and Richard Madeley, 67, that he was concerned about the timing of the show and even admitted "it was a debate in the family as well".

However it wasn't enough to put him off as he added, "I said 'if I had the once in a lifetime chance I am going to take it'."

And it obviously paid off as he and singer Janey look more loved-up than ever.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

ITV has released a first glimpse of the new Big Brother house.

Big Brother 2023: Inside house and garden as first look pictures released

MAFS bride Bianca Petronzi has spoken out after husband JJ said she wasn't his 'usual type'.

Married At First Sight's Bianca speaks out after JJ's controversial reaction to bride

Married At First Sight star Brad looks unrecognisable in throwback pictures

Married At First Sight star Brad Skelly is completely unrecognisable in throwback snaps

Married At First Sight is set to become even more dramatic

Married At First Sight new couple in explosive row with original cast

Erica and Jordan tied the knot on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

Married At First Sight's JJ and Bianca met for the first time at their wedding, but are they still together now?

Married At First Sight: Are JJ and Bianca still together now?

How old is Married At First Sight's Bianca, what is her job and does she have Instagram?

Married At First Sight Bianca Petronzi: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Erica is one of the new brides on Married At First Sight

Erica Roberts Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jordan is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight 2023

Jordan Gayle Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight JJ Slater: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight JJ Slater: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott reveal they're moving in together

My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott reveal they're moving in together

Where are the contestants of Big Brother series one now?

Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?

Big Brother's Will Best will be becoming a regular face on our TV screens this autumn

Big Brother presenter Will Best: Age, height, partner and what else he's been on

Trending on Heart

What happened to Holly Willoughby? Latest news as kidnapping 'plot' is explained

What happened to Holly Willoughby? Latest updates as kidnapping 'plot' is explained

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and her daughter Rose celebrated their birthday together

Inside Stacey Solomon and daughter Rose's lavish birthday party

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Laura and Luke address on-screen 'feud'

Married At First Sight's Laura and Luke address on-screen 'feud'

AJ Odudu is taking on the reigns to present Big Brother's reboot this autumn

Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu: Age, real name, boyfriend and net worth

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers
Married At First Sight's Arthur heavily hints he and Laura are still together

Married At First Sight's Arthur heavily hints he and Laura are still together

Married At First Sight Australia should be returning soon

When is Married At First Sight Australia 2024 on? Everything we know so far

Argos customers aren't happy about the retailer removing the payment plan.

Argos scraps payment plan as shoppers say they now 'can't afford Christmas'

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's Thomas hints at future romance for him and Rosaline

Married At First Sight's Thomas hints at future romance for him and Rosaline

Married At First Sight has become a firm favourite on British TV

How does Married At First Sight work? The series explained

Stacey Solomon was flooded with emotional messages after revealing her daughter's birthday gift.

Stacey Solomon unveils incredible dollhouse she upcycled for Rose's 2nd birthday

Celebrities

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023?

One demanding bride has caused controversy online.

Bride blasts bridesmaid for 'ruining wedding' after refusing to bleach her hair

Lifestyle

Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?