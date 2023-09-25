My Mum Your Dad's Paul and Natalie announce split following show finale

25 September 2023, 09:11 | Updated: 25 September 2023, 09:22

My Mum Your Dad’s Natalie reveals split from Paul

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Paul and Natalie have split following the finale of My Mum Your Dad airing on ITV.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad's Paul and Natalie have announced they split after filming the ITV dating show, the same weekend that Roger and Janey revealed they're still together.

The pair, who were one of the first couples in the retreat to form a connection, said they dated over the summer before coming to the decision that they were better as friends.

Natalie has since said she is "gutted" it didn't work out with Paul, but added that she didn't regret any of it.

Over the weekend, both Natalie and Paul confirmed the news they were no longer together, sharing messages on Instagram to fans.

Natalie wrote on her social media: "It has been a very bitter sweet week for me. We ended in August so I have had some time to process things before the show aired. It was weird watching it back and seeing the hope and excitement that I had definitely has brought up feelings again.

"I also have some stuff going on outside of this experience so I am not ignoring your messages I will respond I just need a few days to decompress and I will catch up with you soon."

She followed up with a video on her Instagram story where she explained that while she has had moments of wondering if she did the right thing appearing on the show, she is happy she took part.

Speaking about her relationship with Paul, Natalie said: "I am gutted it didn't work out, I think it was evident to see the hope that was on my face."

She added: "I am gutted but I'll never regret it."

Natalie and Paul said their romance continued over the summer, but sadly they decided to just be friends
Natalie and Paul said their romance continued over the summer, but sadly they decided to just be friends. Picture: ITV

Recently, a source told The Sun: "As is so often the case with these dating shows, it's easy for a connection to flourish while in the bubble of filming - there's no distractions, no real life concerns and you're united in one common goal to find love.

"Natalie and Paul's flame burned bright for a few months but balancing life on the outside with nurturing their fledgling relationship proved too tricky.

"With Natalie in Bournemouth and Paul in Bath the distance wasn't insurmountable, but they were both independent people who had great lives of their own and in the end they decided their love wasn't greater than the hurdles."

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

My Mum Your Dad: Are any of the couples still together?

My Mum Your Dad: Are any of the couples still together?

My Mum Your Dad's Roger and Janey confirm they're still together following finale

My Mum Your Dad's Roger and Janey confirm they're still together following finale

Bobby Brazier and his younger brother Freddie have been in the public eye from a young age

Where is Bobby Brazier's brother Freddie now?

Great British Bake Off is back on our screens soon

When is The Great British Bake Off on? Start date and time revealed

TV & Movies

When does Married At First Sight UK start and how often is it on?

What nights is Married At First Sight UK on?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Next has revealed they will be closing 11 stores

Which Next stores are closing? Here is everything we know so far

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a money warning

Martin Lewis issues 'urgent' warning to savers over interest rates freeze

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon fans praise star for sharing 'realistic' morning routine

Stacey Solomon fans praise star for sharing 'realistic' morning routine

Here is how to apply for Married At First Sight 2024

How to apply for Married At First Sight 2024

TV & Movies

Tasha is one of the brides on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Tasha: Age, job, Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Peggy is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Peggy: Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georges is looking for the perfect partner on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Georges: Age, job, Instagram and TV roles revealed

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX

My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX

The full list of Wilko stores set to close have been revealed

When does Wilko close? Full list of stores closing this week revealed

Lifestyle

How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there and when does it end?

When does My Mum Your Dad end and how many episodes are there?

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Martin H supported by viewers after breaking down in tears

My Mum Your Dad's Martin H supported by viewers after breaking down in tears

Ella Morgan has been accused of cheating on Nathanial Valentino

Nathanial Valentino says Married At First Sight 'broke him' as Ella Morgan's 'affair' is revealed

TV & Movies

Ella Morgan breaks her silence following claims she had an affair on MAFS UK

MAFS UK: Ella Morgan speaks out following claims she 'cheated' on Nathanial Valentino

Showbiz

The Government's DWP cost of living payment is scheduled for October

When is the October cost of living payment and who qualifies?

News