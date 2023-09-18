My Mum Your Dad's Clayton appeared on First Dates earlier this year

My Mum Your Dad's Clayton appeared on First Dates earlier this year. Picture: Channel 4/ITV

By Alice Dear

Clayton is currently looking for love on Davina McCall's new dating show My Mum Your Dad, but it isn't the first TV dating show he has been on.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Clayton, 57, is currently taking part in Davina McCall's new ITV dating show My Mum Your Dad after his son Christian nominated him to take part.

The pastoral support officer from Nottingham is looking to find a connection with one of the fellow single parents at the retreat after finding himself unlucky in love.

Viewers of My Mum Your Dad have pointed out that Clayton looks familiar and that they believe he may have appeared on another TV show – and they're not wrong!

Before signing up to My Mum Your Dad, Clayton tried his luck on Channel 4's First Dates in a bid to find love.

Clayton is looking for someone attractive and family-orientated on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Clayton appeared on First Dates earlier this year, in episode five of series 20, which aired in May this year.

While appearing on the show, he said that he was looking for someone "attractive and confident" after being single for five years.

During the episode, Clayton is put on a date with 40-year-old business analyst Bumni from Manchester.

As they're getting to know each other, Clayton reveals to Bumni – who has two children – that he has three sons and two granddaughters.

Clayton dated Bumni on First Dates, filmed two years before he appeared on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: Channel 4

Rlls her that he is 55-years-old, which means that he filmed First Dates two years before going on My Mum Your Dad.

Opening up about his divorce, Clayton revealed he put his "heart and soul" into his marriage and that when his family unit came "crashing down" it hit him very hard.

He told Bumni that one day he came home and the family house was empty, with his children's bedrooms left bare, which left him in tears.

While the date went well, Clayton revealed in the post-date interview that while he liked Bumni, he felt like he was speaking to a "friend or cousin" opposed to a romantic connection.

Bumni told Clayton that she would have wanted to see him again as she felt "a spark", but said "if you're not feeling it, that's ok!"

Read more: