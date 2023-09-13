My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Full list of songs featured on dating show

By Alice Dear

Here's all the songs featured on ITV's newest dating show My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad, previously labelled Love Island for middle-aged single parents, is proving a huge hit already with Davina McCall hosting the new dating show.

Viewers have been praising the show for diving deeper into the emotional side of dating later in life, and addressing issues single parents find when looking for a partner.

One of the other elements of the show that viewers are loving is the soundtrack being used on My Mum Your Dad, featuring hits such as The Power of Love by Huey Lewis & The News, Don't Stop by Fleetwood Mac and Love Come Down by Evelyn 'Champagne' King.

The creators of My Mum Your Dad have recently revealed the full playlist from the dating show, and we've collected them all here for you.

Davina McCall hosts the latest ITV dating show My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

My Mum Your Dad full playlist

The Power of Love by Huey Lewis & The News

Don't Stop by Fleetwood Mac

Love Come Down by Evelyn 'Champagne' King

Human by The Human League

You Make My Dreams (Come True) by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Only You by Yazoo

Free Fallin' by Tom Petty

Bette Davis Eyes by Kim Carnes

I Can Dream About You by Dan Hartman

Run To You buy Bryan Adams

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic by The Police

Teardrops by Womack & Womack

Tell It To My Heart bye Taylor Dayne

There Must Be An Angel by Eurythmics, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart

How Will I Know by Whitney Houston

Waiting For A Girl Like You by Foreigner

Never Tear Us Apart by INXS

Here I Go Again by Whitesnake

Hot Stuff by Donna Summer

The Boys of Summer by Tears For Fears

Hungry Like The Wolf by Duran Duran

Push It by Salt-N-Pepa

Forget Me Nots by Patrice Rushen

Valerie by Steve Winwood

Perfect by Fairground Attraction

Keep On Loving You by REO Speedwagon

Through the Barricades by Spandau Ballet

You Can't Hurry Love by Phil Collins

Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car by Billy Ocean

Sledgehammer by Peter Gabriel

All I Need Is A Miracle by Mike + The Mechanics

Broken Wings by Mr. Mister

Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston

Working for the Weekend by Loverly

These are the single parents taking part in new dating show My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

More Than A Feeling by Boston

Together In Electric Dreams by Mikey Gallagher

Can't Fight This Feeling by REO Speedwagon

Higher Love by Steve Winwood

Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper

Hold The Line by Toto

Sexual Healing by Marvin Gaye

Just The Two Of Us by Grover Washington Jr.

Love Is A Battlefield by Pat Benatar

Never Too Much by Luther Vandross

New Sensation by INXS

I Can Dream About You by Dan Hartman

Baby, I Love Your Way by Peter Frampton

Don't Dream It's Over by Crowded House

With Or Without You by U2

Waiting For A Star To Fall by Boy Meets Girl

Over My Shoulder by Mike + The Mechanics

The Look Of Love, Pt. 1 by ABC

Out Of Touch by Daryl Hall & John Oates

I Think We're Alone Now by Tiffany

