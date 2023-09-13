My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Full list of songs featured on dating show
13 September 2023, 12:07
Here's all the songs featured on ITV's newest dating show My Mum Your Dad.
My Mum Your Dad, previously labelled Love Island for middle-aged single parents, is proving a huge hit already with Davina McCall hosting the new dating show.
Viewers have been praising the show for diving deeper into the emotional side of dating later in life, and addressing issues single parents find when looking for a partner.
One of the other elements of the show that viewers are loving is the soundtrack being used on My Mum Your Dad, featuring hits such as The Power of Love by Huey Lewis & The News, Don't Stop by Fleetwood Mac and Love Come Down by Evelyn 'Champagne' King.
The creators of My Mum Your Dad have recently revealed the full playlist from the dating show, and we've collected them all here for you.
My Mum Your Dad full playlist
The Power of Love by Huey Lewis & The News
Don't Stop by Fleetwood Mac
Love Come Down by Evelyn 'Champagne' King
Human by The Human League
You Make My Dreams (Come True) by Daryl Hall & John Oates
Only You by Yazoo
Free Fallin' by Tom Petty
Bette Davis Eyes by Kim Carnes
I Can Dream About You by Dan Hartman
Run To You buy Bryan Adams
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic by The Police
Teardrops by Womack & Womack
Tell It To My Heart bye Taylor Dayne
There Must Be An Angel by Eurythmics, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart
How Will I Know by Whitney Houston
Waiting For A Girl Like You by Foreigner
Never Tear Us Apart by INXS
Here I Go Again by Whitesnake
Hot Stuff by Donna Summer
The Boys of Summer by Tears For Fears
Hungry Like The Wolf by Duran Duran
Push It by Salt-N-Pepa
Forget Me Nots by Patrice Rushen
Valerie by Steve Winwood
Perfect by Fairground Attraction
Keep On Loving You by REO Speedwagon
Through the Barricades by Spandau Ballet
You Can't Hurry Love by Phil Collins
Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car by Billy Ocean
Sledgehammer by Peter Gabriel
All I Need Is A Miracle by Mike + The Mechanics
Broken Wings by Mr. Mister
Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston
Working for the Weekend by Loverly
More Than A Feeling by Boston
Together In Electric Dreams by Mikey Gallagher
Can't Fight This Feeling by REO Speedwagon
Higher Love by Steve Winwood
Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper
Hold The Line by Toto
Sexual Healing by Marvin Gaye
Just The Two Of Us by Grover Washington Jr.
Love Is A Battlefield by Pat Benatar
Never Too Much by Luther Vandross
New Sensation by INXS
I Can Dream About You by Dan Hartman
Baby, I Love Your Way by Peter Frampton
Don't Dream It's Over by Crowded House
With Or Without You by U2
Waiting For A Star To Fall by Boy Meets Girl
Over My Shoulder by Mike + The Mechanics
The Look Of Love, Pt. 1 by ABC
Out Of Touch by Daryl Hall & John Oates
I Think We're Alone Now by Tiffany
