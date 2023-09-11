My Mum Your Dad: How old is Roger, what is his job and who is his daughter Jess?

11 September 2023, 20:38 | Updated: 11 September 2023, 21:25

Girl left cringing at her dad on a date on Your Mum My Dad

By Hope Wilson

What does Roger do for a living, how old is he and who is his daughter? Here is everything you need to know about Roger from My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up kids for a second chance at love. These lucky people will be staying at a country hour retreat in the hopes of finding true love.

Unbeknownst to the parents, their kids will be watching their dates in a surveillance room called ‘The Bunker’ and get to decide their mum or dad’s dating fate.

One of the father-daughter pairs in the show are Roger and Jess. With Roger hoping to find a romantic relationship, will he be successful?

How old is Roger, what is his job and who is his daughter Jess? Here's everything you need to know.

How old is Roger from My Mum Your Dad ?

Roger was 58-years-old at the time of filming and from Derbyshire.

He has described himself as being: "Fun, loving, conscientious, struggling to get old - I don’t want to get old."

The TV newbie has spoken openly about his wife's passing a year and a half ago to cancer. He has detailed the difficulties he has faced since her death.

Roger said: "Following my wife passing 18 months ago, I didn’t really want to meet anyone. You don’t expect it to be you and you don’t expect it to be your wife.

"But I’m going on the show to get some confidence. I must have subconsciously wanted to meet someone by saying yes to the show."

What is Roger from My Mum Your Dad job?

Roger is a postman.

Taking part in a TV show is a different experience for Roger, but one he is looking forward to.

He said: "The experience. Half of my family are saying ‘yes’ to it, half are saying I’m not ready. But I know it’s something I don’t want to pass up on.

"And I get to meet Davina - I get to cuddle Davina! There’s an experience here that I don’t want to look back and think, ‘Why didn’t you try it?’"

Who is Roger from My Mum Your Dad daughter Jess?

Roger's daughter Jess was 28-years-old at the time of filming and is a network rail planner from Derbyshire.

Jess has spoken about how she came to the decision to nominate her father for My Mum Your Dad.

She said: "It was a joint thing with my brother and sister and it was our way of basically telling him that we were happy for him to start dating, if that was something he wanted to do.

"It was a cop out on our part really, as it meant we didn’t need to sit down and actually say it. It was a sneaky way of saying, ‘Oh look at this, do you want to look into this?’ Never actually expected anything to come of it."

What is My Mum Your Dad Roger's dating history?

Roger was married to his wife and Jess's mum up until her death 18 months ago.

He shared a touching tribute to his late wife, commenting: "Her mum was really thoughtful in everything - she could plan things to a detail - and Jess has got that."

