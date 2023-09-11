My Mum Your Dad: How old is Natalie, what is her job and who is her son Kaliel?

Mother emotional over bad experiences on upcoming show My Mum Your Dad

By Hope Wilson

What does Natalie do for a living, how old is she and who is her son? Here is everything you need to know about Natalie from My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad has burst onto our screens with a bang and we can't get enough.

The series follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up kids for a second chance at love. However, unbeknownst to them, their children will be watching them date from a secret surveillance room called 'The Bunker'.

Across 10 hour-long episodes, viewers will be able to follow the contestants as they live together in a stunning country house with the aim of finding love.

One of the mother-son duos are Natalie and Kaliel.

Natalie is one of the contestants on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

How old is My Mum Your Dad Natalie?

Natalie is 44-years-old and from Bournemouth.

She describes herself as "adventurous, deep and outgoing." and is looking forward to finding her perfect partner:

"For me, I didn’t even date in my 20s, I always ended up in full-blown relationships, I never got wined and dined! For me, now that I'm older I know more about myself and what I want."

Natalie is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

What is My Mum Your Dad Natalie's job?

Natalie is a self-esteem and relationship recovery coach.

Speaking of her past relationships, Natalie said:

"There was a big turning point after my last relationship where I knew I had to look at myself and do some real work on how I viewed myself and showed up in relationships and why I kept on ending up in very similar situations.

"I think the journey of that and learning to love myself, and understanding what healthy looks like has led me to a point of having the confidence to do this."

Natlie was nominated to take part in My Mum Your Dad by her son Kaliel. Picture: ITV

Who is My Mum Your Dad Natalie's son Kaliel?

Natalie's son Kaliel is a 20-year-old gas and plumbing apprentice.

Kaliel has described the type of person he would like his mum to be with as being: "Someone who is respectful, loyal, and has integrity. Also, someone with ambition too, and what they want in life aligns with my mum."

He said he nominated his mum for My Mum Your Dad: "I wanted her to find someone and be happy. I saw it advertised and I thought it would be perfect for her."

Natalie's son Kaliel is a gas and plumbing apprentice. Picture: ITV

What is My Mum Your Dad Natalie's dating history?

Natalie has described her dating history as "a colourful shambles!"

She explained: "I’ve definitely been catfished before! I turned up and the person on the date and the person in the photo- well, let's say they had some serious photographic skills."

