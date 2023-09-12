How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there and when does it end?
12 September 2023, 11:10 | Updated: 12 September 2023, 14:07
Mother emotional over bad experiences on upcoming show My Mum Your Dad
My Mum Your Dad is a new ITV1 dating show presented by Davina McCall which will run for two weeks.
Listen to this article
My Mum Your Dad is Davina McCall's new dating show which sees a handful of single parents living together in a bid to find love again.
The contestants on My Mum Your Dad will be watched by their children in a secret location called The Bunker, with the youngsters given full control over who their parents date while living at the countryside retreat.
The show kicked off on Monday, 11th September and will run for two-weeks when, at the end, the children will have to decide whether they give their mum or dad's new partner their blessing.
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week
Here's when My Mum Your Dad is on, how many episodes are there and when the show ends.
How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there?
There are 10 episodes of My Mum Your Dad in total, all one hour long.
Each episode will see the single parents living in the countryside mansion as they look to form a new connection.
Meanwhile, their children will be watching their movements from The Bunker, and will be able to make decisions on their dating activities.
- My Mum Your Dad contestants revealed: Meet the single parents looking for love
- Davina McCall facts: Age, height, children and TV shows
When does My Mum Your Dad end?
My Mum Your Dad will end on Friday, 22nd September.
At this point, if a parent have formed a connection with a fellow contestant, the children will be able to give them their blessing.
At this point, the parents will also find out that their children have been watching them from The Bunker.
When is My Mum Your Dad on?
My Mum Your Dad will be on for two weeks, at 9pm on ITV1 during weekdays.
The show will not be on at the weekend, and will return on Monday, 18th September for another five episodes.
Read more:
- Where is My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location details revealed
- What happened to Roger's wife? My Mum Your Dad star's heartbreaking loss revealed
- My Mum Your Dad: How old is Sharon, what is her job and who is her daughter Tia?
- My Mum Your Dad: How old is Roger, what is his job and who is his daughter Jess?
- My Mum Your Dad: How old is Paul, what is his job and who is his daughter Mazey?
- My Mum Your Dad: How old is Monique, what is her job and who is her daughter Taiya?
- My Mum Your Dad: How old is Clayton, what is his job and who is his son Christian?
- My Mum Your Dad: How old is Caroline, what is her job and who is her daughter Karli?
- My Mum Your Dad: How old is Natalie, what is her job and who is her son Kaliel?
- My Mum Your Dad: How old is Elliott, what is his job and who is his son Zachary?