How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there and when does it end?

12 September 2023, 11:10 | Updated: 12 September 2023, 14:07

Mother emotional over bad experiences on upcoming show My Mum Your Dad

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

My Mum Your Dad is a new ITV1 dating show presented by Davina McCall which will run for two weeks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad is Davina McCall's new dating show which sees a handful of single parents living together in a bid to find love again.

The contestants on My Mum Your Dad will be watched by their children in a secret location called The Bunker, with the youngsters given full control over who their parents date while living at the countryside retreat.

The show kicked off on Monday, 11th September and will run for two-weeks when, at the end, the children will have to decide whether they give their mum or dad's new partner their blessing.

Here's when My Mum Your Dad is on, how many episodes are there and when the show ends.

These are the single parents taking part in new dating show My Mum Your Dad
These are the single parents taking part in new dating show My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there?

There are 10 episodes of My Mum Your Dad in total, all one hour long.

Each episode will see the single parents living in the countryside mansion as they look to form a new connection.

Meanwhile, their children will be watching their movements from The Bunker, and will be able to make decisions on their dating activities.

When does My Mum Your Dad end?

My Mum Your Dad will end on Friday, 22nd September.

At this point, if a parent have formed a connection with a fellow contestant, the children will be able to give them their blessing.

At this point, the parents will also find out that their children have been watching them from The Bunker.

My Mum Your Dad will air for two weeks, with 10 hour-long episodes
My Mum Your Dad will air for two weeks, with 10 hour-long episodes. Picture: ITV

When is My Mum Your Dad on?

My Mum Your Dad will be on for two weeks, at 9pm on ITV1 during weekdays.

The show will not be on at the weekend, and will return on Monday, 18th September for another five episodes.

