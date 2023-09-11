My Mum Your Dad: How old is Monique, what is her job and who is her daughter Taiya?

11 September 2023, 20:37

Mother emotional over bad experiences on upcoming show My Mum Your Dad

By Hope Wilson

What does Monique do for a living, how old is she and who is her daughter? Here is everything you need to know about Monique from My Mum Your Dad.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad has burst onto our screens with a bang and we can't get enough.

The series follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up kids for a second chance at love. However, what the parents don't know is that their kids will be watching their dates from a secret surveillance room and will have the chance to make dating decisions for their mum or dad.

One of the mother-daughter duos is Monique and Taiya. Monique's daughter is hoping her mum will find love on the show.

What is Monique's job, how old is she and who is her daughter? Here is everything you need to know about Monique.

The My Mum Your Dad cast pictured together
The My Mum Your Dad cast pictured together. Picture: ITV

How old is My Mum Your Dad Monique?

Monique is 50-years-old and from Winchmore Hill, North London.

She has described herself as "kind-hearted, a believer in God and positive" and believes that she is now in a better place for dating than when she was younger.

"Dating in my 20s I just wanted to be loved, and I had very poor judgement. I always gave people a chance.

"Dating now is more about how the person makes me feel in their presence, the memories you can build and whether there’s a connection."

Monique is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad
Monique is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

What is My Mum Your Dad Monique's job?

Monique is a therapist and student.

She has opened up about her previous relationships and why she believes she is still single.

Monique said: "Viewers will learn that I haven’t been very lucky or courageous. It’s taken a long time for me to heal from my past experiences. I’m going in with positivity."

Taiya is Monique's daughter
Taiya is Monique's daughter. Picture: ITV

Who is My Mum Your Dad Monique's daughter Taiya?

Monique's daughter Taiya is a 21-year-old student.

When asked why she nominated her mum for My Mum Your Dad, Taiya said:

"I nominated my mum because I think she deserves love! She’s put everything aside to raise me and my sister for so many years so I thought now is my mum’s time."

Taiya nominated her mum for My Mum Your Dad
Taiya nominated her mum for My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

What is My Mum Your Dad Monique's dating history?

Monique has described her dating history as: "Disappointing and disheartening with poor judgement. I find it hard to read somebody properly, I like to give everyone a chance even when I know deep inside it’s not quite right.

"I’m the eternal optimist when it comes to meeting somebody."

