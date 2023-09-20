My Mum Your Dad: Are any of the couples still together?

20 September 2023

My Mum Your Dad: Are any of the couples still together?
Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Where are the couples from My Mum Your Dad now and are any of them still together?

My Mum Your Dad UK has been a huge success with viewers instantly falling in love with Davina McCall's new dating show for single parents.

For two weeks, a handful of middle-aged parents moved into a countryside retreat in a bid to find love later in life, with their children secretly watching their every move.

While the show isn't on for long and will end on Friday 22nd September, some of the parents have found real connections with their fellow-participants, including Roger and Janey as well as Paul and Natalie.

With everything looking very promising for a number of the couples, have any of them ended up together and who is still together now?

Sharon and Elliott are moving at a steady pace inside the My Mum Your Dad retreat – but what will happen on the outside?
Sharon and Elliott are moving at a steady pace inside the My Mum Your Dad retreat – but what will happen on the outside? Picture: ITV

Sadly for us, it appears any information about budding romances from the show will be saved until the series finishes.

The series finale will air on ITV on Friday night at 9:00pm, however, eager viewers can watch the episode on ITVX on Thursday evening if they can't wait.

So far on the series, we've seen widower Roger make a connection with blonde bombshell Janey.

In a recent episode, the pair shared their first kiss, with Roger telling the cameras: "She puts a smile on my face. It's strange! I've gone from not being anything to now I miss her every now and again when I don't see her for ten minutes."

He added: "I'm feeling quite smitten actually!"

Also building a solid relationship is Paul and Natalie, who were one of the first couples to match-up after arriving at the retreat.

The pair have shared a number of kisses during their time on the show, with Paul recently telling Natalie: "I didn't think that I would meet anyone, and then each day I see you, I just want to see you more and more. It's really good."

Elsewhere, Sharon and Elliott's relationship continues to blossom at a steady pace.

Paul and Natalie have grown very close during their time on My Mum Your Dad
Paul and Natalie have grown very close during their time on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Things have been a little more complicated for Monique and Martin H and Martin M - and not just because they have the same name.

While Monique and Martin H were getting to know each other earlier in the series, Martin M's arrival caused her head to turn.

Meanwhile, Martin M appeared to be torn between Monique and Tallulah who – more confusingly - recently formed a connection with Martin H.

A recent episode of the show saw Martin H and Tallulah enjoy a date together, which ended with a kiss.

